The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Sets Release Date With First Trailer: Watch

The Apothecary Diaries is coming back for Season 2 next January, and now fans can set their clocks for its release with the first trailer showing off the new episodes. The Apothecary Diaries wrapped up the first season of its run earlier this year, and the second half of the debut season really caught waves with fans that didn’t really catch on during the first cour. But now there’s a greater swell of fans ready for the next batch of episodes as The Apothecary Diaries is set to return for Season 2 this January as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will be officially premiering on January 10th, 2025 in Japan, and the first full trailer for the new season sets up Maomao’s next big mystery. Although she was able to figure out the various accidents all leading up into a grander plan in the first season, it seems that another major plan has already been in the works by the looks of the trailer. You can get ready for what’s to come in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 with the new trailer in the video above.

How to Watch The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will be premiering on January 10th next year as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States and other territories outside of Asia (where they will be streaming the series on Netflix). It will be featuring a returning staff from the first season with Norihiro Naganuma directing the season at OLM, Yukiko Nakatani handling the character designs, and Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama composing the music. The voice cast will be returning from the first season as well for their respective roles. But there will be some new additions to the cast too.

Joining the cast for the new season is Asami Seto as Shisui, who already seems to be a big part of the trailer and a person of interest for Maomao in Season 2. The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will also feature a new opening theme that is heard in the new trailer as well titled “Hyakkaryoran,” as performed by Lila Ikuta. Teasing what to expect in the new season, TOHO Animation reveals the synopsis as such, “When a favored concubine becomes pregnant, Maomao is put to the test as her food taster. She must keep her wits sharp, not only to protect the concubine but also against rising dangers in the palace. A new concubine with powerful ties, an unsolved attempt at Jinshi’s life, and a foreign envoy with impossible demands hint at a grand conspiracy poised to engulf the empire.”

Why You Should Watch The Apothecary Diaries

Originally created by Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino as a series of light novels in 2011, The Apothecary Diaries really struck a chord with fans when the first season of the series debuted in late 2023. While it was a much bigger hit with the second cour that aired in 2024, the first season really takes its time to build Maomao and the rest of the world around her.

It turns out that the Chinese royal world is filled with lots of secret dangers that she needs to keep an eye out for. Maomao is cranking up that investigative spirit in Season 2, so it’s likely that The Apothecary Diaries is going to be more set up for success than ever before too when it finally makes its premiere next January.