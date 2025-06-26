The Apothecary Diaries Creator Teases a Flurry of Upcoming Announcements

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 debuted in Winter 2025 and ran for two cours, covering Volumes 3 and 4 of the light novel by Natsu Hyuuga. The series is in a crucial phase as the Shi Clan’s rebellion has finally been revealed, and the Imperial family takes action against them. Maomao discovers the plot by Shenlu and realizes it’s all connected to Suirei, who tried to assassinate Jinshi in the first season. Suire returns to the palace pretending to eunuch and begins plotting against the Imperial family again. She forcefully takes Maomao with her to a village of the Shi Clan, where the girl eventually comes across the cunning wife of the Shi Clan Head. Maomao has been trapped in the Shi Clan’s stronghold ever since she had the misfortune of meeting Shenmei.

However, she is saved when Jinshi arrives there with his army, even though it wasn’t easy for him. In order to save Maomao, Jinshi dropped his pretense of acting like an Eunuch and assumed his rightful position as Ka Zuigetsu while leading the army to defeat the traitors. Now that the two have finally reunited, all that’s left is for Jinshi to deal with Shishou, the Clan Head, and his wife. After airing for more than six months, Season 2 only has two episodes left before the finale. However, fans can look forward to the upcoming announcements, and we may get a Season 3 confirmation sooner than expected.

The Apothecary Diaries Has Many Surprises Planned For Fans

In her official X (previously known as Twitter) handle, Natsu Hyuuga shares, “With a lot of announcements coming up from the end of the month to the beginning of the next, plus the weekend being quite busy. For now, swish swish swish swish swish Practice swings!”

Hyuuga confirms not one, but “a lot of announcements,” which is a pleasant surprise, especially when the weekly episodes won’t be released for a while after the ongoing season has concluded. Season 2 will release its Episode 23 on Friday, June 27th. The finale is scheduled for July 4th, which will wrap up the events of the fourth novel volume. The series has had incredible success ever since its debut, and the second season didn’t disappoint at all. Considering its popularity, we may even get a Season 3 announcement as soon as the finale is released. If the anime maintains its usual 24-25 episode policy, we will get to see the fifth and sixth volumes being covered in the upcoming season.

