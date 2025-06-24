The Apothecary Diaries Star Hypes Season 2 Finale With Jinshi and Maomao Development

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 has only two episodes left before the finale as Jinshi takes the lead in the battle against the Shi Clan. Despite being loyal subordinates of the imperial family for generations, the Shi Clan is led to ruin by the wife of the clan head, who craves nothing but destruction and revenge. Feeling sorry for Shenmei because of how she was forced to join the imperial harem over two decades ago, Shishou never attempted to stop her cruel actions. However, the only one in the Shi Clan who took a stand against her is Shenmei’s daughter and the runaway Pure Consort, Loulan.

Jinshi and his troop have the upper hand in the battle, but it’s not over until Shenmei and Shishou have surrendered. The anime delayed Season 2 Episode 23 and the TV network broadcast a special program featuring the voice actors of Maomao (Aoi Yuki), Jinshi (Takeo Ōtsuka), Loulan/Shisui (Asami Seto), and Suirei (Kaori Nazuka). Although ABEMA has had several similar episodes in the past, this was the first time Seto and Nazuka made their appearances despite being on the team since the first season. Seto, in particular, wasn’t given credit as Loulan’s voice actor until recently, to avoid fans figuring out the second season’s biggest plot twist. During the broadcast, the stars share their experiences working on the anime and even encourage fans to watch the second season finale.

The Apothecary Diaries Star Urges Fans to Watch the Season 2 Finale

As the special broadcast reaches its end, Nazuka shares her final message, “I’m even more excited for the episodes to come. I hope you will watch until the end, as not only will the developments with Maomao and Jinshi be interesting, but Shisui is also working hard.”

Moreover, Yuki also confirms that Jinshi’s latest actions were driven by his desire to save Maomao. She shares while laughing, “He becomes such a handsome man in order to save Maomao…! But Maomao doesn’t see this.”

Although Season 2 has made significant improvements in the relationship between the lead characters, they still have a long way to go. Jinshi has long been clear about his feelings for Maomao, but the girl is oblivious as ever. She acknowledges his strengths, but she always keeps her distance, knowing full well he is a high-ranking noble disguising himself as an eunuch. Maomao’s cautious nature doesn’t allow her to get too close to those of higher rank, especially the ones who have a few skeletons in their closets.

After Jinshi led the battle to take over the Shi Clan’s stronghold, he could no longer keep up the pretense of being an eunuch in the Rear Palace. He hid his identity for several years to run away from his responsibilities, but now he’s ready to accept his true self. Maomao and Jinshi reunite in the latest Season 2 Episode 22, and she finally learns his identity as the previous Crown Prince, since the title should now belong to Concubine Gyokoyuou’s newborn son. She doesn’t appear too shocked about it since she already had her suspicions.

