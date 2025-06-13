The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Drops New Jinshi Look Ahead of Final Episodes

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is heading towards its finale as Maomao is taken to a village of the Shi Clan. Suirei, the Court Lady responsible for scheming against several government officials in the first season and attempting Jinshi’s assassination, returns to follow through with her plans. She shows up in front of Maomao and takes her away while pretending to threaten Shisui. Of course, our genius apothecary was unable to fight back and had no choice but to leave. Jinshi tried every way possible to find her, but he couldn’t get her back, even though several days had passed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not just Maomao, but even Concubine Loulan is missing, and it’s clear she deliberately betrayed the Emperor, which is an act of high treason. Lakan eventually figured out the rebellion planned by the Shi Clan, whose current head is Shishou, the Prime Minister of Li. Since the Emperor can’t leave the Capital and lead the army to war, Jinshi has a heavy burden on his shoulders as the Crown Prince of the empire. Known as the Moon Prince, Jinshi has hidden his real identity all this time, but it’s about time the mask falls off. After the release of the latest Season 2 Episode 21, the official website of the anime shares a special illustration of Jinshi in his armor and carrying a sword, depicting that he has embraced his true identity.

TOHO Animation

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Is Focusing on Jinshi’s Development

Jinshi has struggled to embrace his true identity since he was a child. He even believed he didn’t carry royal blood, which made it even more difficult for him to take on his duties as the Crown Prince. He thought it would be better to hide himself from the public eye and pretend to be an Eunuch while working in the Inner Court. However, he’s skilled in every way possible, even in combat, as we have previously seen. His title isn’t merely for show, but he holds actual power in the Court, and everyone except the Emperor has to bow down to him.

TOHO

Despite all this, he didn’t plan to come out as the Moon Prince until recently. Lakan gave him the push he needed, but Jinshi knew he had to do this for Maomao and his sake. This is the end of Jinshi the Eunuch, since he will now live as who he truly is, Ka Zuigetsu, the name he was given at birth. In the latest episode, Jinshi has already left the Court with his allies and the army.

Lakan and Lahan aid him in strategizing to take over the Shi Clan’s stronghold, which isn’t easy considering the traitors have been planning a rebellion for years and even have modern weaponry. However, they didn’t anticipate that the Shi Clan’s daughters would secretly side with them. The battle has already begun, and it’s only a matter of time till they capture the head of the Shi Clan and his wife, Shenmei. Jinshi and Maomao reunite after all this time, and she learns about his true identity. She also finds out he’s not supposed to be considered the Crown Prince any longer since Councubine Gyokuyou just gave birth to a Prince.

H/T: The Apothecary Diaries Official Website