The Apothecary Diaries Teases Jinshi's Return in New Poster

The Apothecary Diaries is now in the works on Season 2 of the anime, and the series is hyping up Jinshi's return with a special new poster to help kick off the Fall. The Apothecary Diaries wrapped up the first season of its TV anime run earlier this year after two cours of episodes, and it was such a hit that it was no surprise to find out that there were already plans in place to continue with a second season. This was a surprise in how successful it was, however, as it was telling a special kind of romance story.

The Apothecary Diaries has been slowly building a romance between its lead characters, Maomao and Jinshi, but not in the way a traditional romance series would do. Because Maomao believes that not only Jinshi is a eunuch, but he's actually hiding a big secret from her as to his true identity and how it could connect to the Emperor as well. As the anime readies to make its return for a new season of episodes next year, Jinshi is headling the newest poster for the anime released to help say goodbye to September and help kick off the Fall season.

(Photo: Jinshi and Gaoshun in The Apothecary Diaries - TOHO Animation)

What Is The Apothecary Diaries?

Originally created by Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino as a series of light novels in 2011, The Apothecary Diaries introduces fans to its lead, Maomao. She is the daughter of a local apothecary in early China who has learned the craft, but was one day kidnapped and sold off to work in the Imperial Palace. Although she was initially forced to work and do chores, he daily duties began to change when her apothecary skills became handy and she started to help out the Emperor's concubines. Getting the attention of the lead Eunuch, Jinshi, she then gets way more responsibilities.

It's then that a subtle connection builds between Maomao and Jinshi as not only does he begin to admire the knowledge and prowess the Maomao has, but she doesn't really reciprocate. Instead politely working within the manner befitting of the Imperial Court, it's a romance that can't quite come to pass. It's a story that can't really develop in the way you'd expect because he's lying to her, and she likely doesn't view him in that matter. Which is why it's been such a hit with fans.

What to Know About The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

The Apothecary Diaries is now in the works on Season 2 of the TV anime, which was announced following the end of the first season. It's currently scheduled for a release some time in 2025, and a more concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It will feature a returning staff and cast from the first season, and that means fans will get to see the next step in the unfolding romance between Maomao and Jinshi as it continues to steadily develop into something much bigger from that point on.

The Apothecary Diaries originally made its TV anime debut last Fall, and continued with a second wave of episodes through the start of this year. It was the second half of the series that really seemed to hook fans with everything that went down, and it's because a lot of that slow build up has started to payoff with more developments for Maomao and Jinshi before it all came to an end. With a second season getting to start from that new point, the build up won't be taking as long.