The Apothecary Diaries x Universal Studios Collab Lets Fans Solve Medical Mysteries (For a Limited Time)

The Apothecary Diaries is about to get one of the best fan experiences for any anime series ever, allowing fans to interact with the main duo as well as replicate their lives in the Inner Palace, but this will be for a limited time only. Furthermore, it will only be available in Japan in one of its biggest theme parks, and given how amazing the idea and concepts are, we can only hope it will be popular enough that it will be made available all around the world and allow Maomao fans to do what she does.

Oricon has confirmed that Universal Studios Japan, located in Osaka, will be collaborating with Apothecary Diaries in its Universal Cool Japan project. This collaboration will allow fans to interact with Maomao, the protagonist of the series, and Jinshi, the deuteragonist, in a hyper-realistic experience. This collaboration will be titled “The Apothecary Diaries Mystery Walk: Investigate the Mysterious Medicine”, and it will run for only a few days, from January 1st-6th in 2026. The details of the project are extremely exciting, and anyone who participates will surely leave with an enhanced love for the story.

Fans Will Be Able to Solve Mysteries Just Like Maomao

At the park’s entrance, guests receive an investigation booklet and a case summary directly from Maomao before setting off on a mystery-filled journey. Guided by her sharp wit and boundless curiosity, guests will follow clues hidden throughout the park, uncover secrets, and experience suspense through her clever deductions. Along the way, they’ll gain insight into Maomao’s determination and her love for knowledge. Those who successfully solve the case are invited to a special character greeting with Maomao and Jinshi, where their playful and beloved banter is brought to life in person.

The main case revolves around a new miraculous and mysterious drug called Ryūzu Powder, which is said to cure any disease. This is obviously too good to be true, and there is a correlation between increased food poisoning and this drug, and this is where the participant comes in. As an apothecary, they and Maomao work together to solve the mysteries of this degree after a decree from Jinshi. The series has some amazing projects and collaborations, such as the recent April Fool’s prank or the Ministry of Health cameo, but this one is definitely one of its best so far.

This is exactly the type of case that Maomao would embark on in Apothecary Diaries, and the planning committee really outdid themselves coming up with the plot of the mystery mission. While only Maomao and Jinshi will be the characters that fans will be able to interact with, the project will offer the full experience. Not only will they be able to solve a mystery straight from the story, but also join in on Maomao and Jinshi’s hilarious and beloved interactions that made them one of this decade’s best anime couples.

