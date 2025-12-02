The Best Dragon Ball Parody Series is Back (But There’s a Catch)

Play video

Dragon Ball Z: Abridged is, without question, the most well-known parody online for Goku and the Z-Fighters. First beginning in 2008, the series came to an end following Team Four Star wrapping up the Cell Saga and voicing Gohan’s greatest moment of the shonen franchise. While the team didn’t release a parody of the Buu Saga on their channel, they did release something special for a different YouTuber that touched upon the anime heroes’ fight against the pink nightmare. Taking a crack at Dragon Ball Daima, Team Four Star proves once again that they’re well-versed at adding a fresh new take on the shonen franchise.

Totally Not Mark has long been a YouTuber focused on the world forged by Akira Toriyama, creating videos to help further explore new areas of this anime universe. For his latest video, both he and Team Four Star created their own take on Dragon Ball Daima, renaming it Dragon Ball Magic and flipping the script on the story. While not quite as funny as the original Dragon Ball Z Abridged, the new video sees Four Star returning to several of their roles while also lending their voice talent to some of the new characters in the side story. Here’s how Totally Nort Mark described the new effort, which you can watch for yourselves at the top of the page:

“Dragon Ball Daima was an incredible series, but for one reason or another, didn’t fully connect with the wider audience. Filled with an infectious charm and superb character writing, the show’s principal writer Yuko Kakihara was placed in an unwinnable position. Today, we wanted to see what we could come up with. And thanks to the help of some incredible artists, sound designers and our friends over at Team Four Star, we’ve been able to bring this to you today!”

Dragon Ball Daima’s Future

Toei Animation

The future of the Dragon Ball anime is anyone’s guess at this point, but several questions are soon to be answered early next year. In place of being a part of this year’s Jump Festa, the annual event that focuses on the biggest Shonen properties, the Z-Fighters are planning a special look at their future in January titled “Dragon Ball Genki Dama Matsuri.” The said festival is planning to dive into the future of the franchise, touching on anime and games alike.

Toei Animation hasn’t confirmed whether Dragon Ball Daima will return for a second season, though the previous finale hinted at the show’s potential return. Throughout the first season, Goku and the other pint-sized heroes were fighting against the villainous demon lord Gomah, who received a major power-up thanks to the object known as the “Evil Eye.” In the final moments of the last episode, we see that there are far more “Evil Eyes” in the Demon Realm than we could have imagined, potentially setting the stage for the Z-Fighters’ future.

