Dragon Ball Daima: Every Transformation Ranked (And #1 Is the One Fans Have Waited Decades For)

Dragon Ball Daima, the latest installment in the ever-expanding Dragon Ball franchise, stands out as a special entry, especially as it marks the final installment involving the franchise’s creator, Akira Toriyama. The 20-episode series offered fans a solid narrative, taking them into the previously unexplored Demon Realm for the first time.

With its release, fans were surprised by how much Daima redefined the existing lore of the series. However, one of Dragon Ball’s most iconic trademarks – the epic character transformations – was where the series truly delivered. From fulfilling decade-long fan wishes to making an old transformation canon, Daima introduced five major, distinct transformations. We’ve ranked them all here based on their impact and significance.

5) Majin Duu

Courtesy of Toei Animation

After Majin Kuu’s engineered transformation, something fans had highly anticipated, Majin Duu’s engineered form wasn’t met with the same excitement, especially since its concept and appearance were largely predicted by fans. However, when Majin Duu finally appeared, it surprised everyone with one unexpected element.

Majin Duu immediately reminded fans of Majin Buu’s original fate, adding another layer of nostalgia to Daima’s many callbacks for longtime followers of the franchise. With Majin Duu proving to be stronger than Majin Kuu and sharing similar properties to Majin Buu, this unexpected engineered transformation managed to surprise fans, though the other four transformations still stand out more for their unique qualities.

4) Gomah’s Supreme Demon King Transformation

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Up until the very end, Daima remained ambiguous about its final villain, never clearly implying that the current Demon King, Gomah, who wished for the Z Warriors to be turned into children, would ultimately take that role. With the Third Eye artifact revealed near the series’ conclusion, fans speculated that Gomah’s apprentice, Degesu, might use the artifact and become the ultimate villain instead.

However, Daima stayed true to its original path, with Gomah ultimately transforming into the Supreme Demon King after using the artifact. There are no major physical changes in this transformation aside from Gomah growing larger: its true power lies in its magical aspects, particularly its “cheat code” of unlimited stamina and regeneration. While the transformation itself is impressive, it falls short of being the best, as the character embodying it lacks a compelling foundation.

3) Majin Kuu

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Majin Kuu’s birth, an engineered transformation in Daima, is clearly one of the most hyped moments of the series. With Dr. Arinsu revealed to have stored Majin Buu’s cells from when the villain was on Earth and incorporating another exciting element, the Saibamen, the anticipation for this villain’s creation was something fans were eagerly looking forward to, without a doubt.

When Majin Kuu finally emerged as a fusion of Majin Buu and the Saibamen, embodying the traits of both villains, the transformation itself implied it would be something extraordinary. However, once Majin Kuu entered battle and his strength proved far from formidable, it added an unexpectedly hilarious twist. Even so, Dr. Arinsu and Marba the Great Witch’s engineered transformation remained one of Daima’s most hyped moments, fully deserving its high ranking alongside the Saiyan transformations.

2) Goku’s Super Saiyan 4

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

With Daima adding subtle hints through the Fusion Bugs that the fusion of Goku and Vegeta would serve as a special transformation to defeat Gomah’s Supreme Demon King form, the series surprised fans by reintroducing the Super Saiyan 4 transformation. However, the SSJ4 form featured in Daima is clearly superior to the one shown in GT.

There are many subtle details, such as Goku’s enlarged forearms and the uniform coloration across his body, including his eyebrows, that emphasize the raw power of the Saiyan lineage better than GT’s version. Yet, what truly makes this transformation special is its inclusion in Daima, officially making Super Saiyan 4 canon, a moment fans have wished to see for decades.

1) Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3

Courtesy of Toei Animation

There is no denying that while fans were thrilled to see Super Saiyan 4 become canon with significant upgrades, Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 stands out as the best transformation in the series. When Goku first unveiled his Super Saiyan 3 form, fans expected Vegeta to achieve it as well. However, as the franchise expanded, Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 was completely omitted until Daima surprised fans by finally revealing it to be real, proving once again that Vegeta is a true genius.

Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation debunks many long-held beliefs about the form, such as the flowing golden hair being its defining trait. Retaining his spiky signature hairstyle, Vegeta demonstrates that the transformation’s appearance depends on the user. Moreover, achieving it entirely through his own training, while Goku reached the form after seven years of spiritual training, highlights Vegeta’s exceptional skill and determination. This transformation in Dragon Ball Daima remains particularly special for fulfilling fans’ decades-long wishes.

