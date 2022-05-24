The Case Study of Vanitas Is Going on Hiatus

✖

The Case Study of Vanitas brought its first season to a close this year, and the vampiric fantasy has caught the attention of fans around the world. As you can imagine, the anime's success has pushed focus towards Jun Mochizuki's manga, and the Square Enix series is still rolling out new chapters. But according to a recent report, The Case Study of Vanitas will break from publication shortly all thanks to a hiatus.

The update comes from MangaMoguraRE, one of the biggest pages online dedicated to manga serialization. It was there fans were told The Case Study of Vanitas has gone on hiatus, and that is not the worst part. No return date has been shared for the manga, so Mochizuki could be on a break for quite a while.

As you can imagine, this hiatus has readers new and old surprised. The Case Study of Vanitas has been met with praises whether we're talking its manga or anime. However, when a creator needs to take a break, then they have to do so ASAP. The life of a mangaka is rather unforgiving, after all. Some of the industry's top creators have been burnt out by demanding schedules and work-related injuries. So if a simple hiatus keeps Mochizuki healthy and happy, readers can go without The Case Study of Vanitas until the artist is ready to resume the series.

Of course, you can always check out the anime during this hiatus if you need to keep occupied. Season one is streaming over on Crunchyroll, and its official synopsis can be read below:

"In nineteenth-century France, humans and vampires coexist. The young vampire Noé is traveling to Paris in search of The Book of Vanitas, which is said to be capable of unleashing a curse upon all vampires. On an airship, he finds himself embroiled in a strange incident. It is Vanitas, a human calling himself a vampire expert, who appears before Noé in the ensuing chaos. In Vanitas's hands is the very book that Noé has been searching for: The Book of Vanitas... Following this encounter, the curtain is set to rise on this tale of vampires, curses, and salvation."

What do you think of this hiatus announcement? Have you checked out the series' anime yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.