The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 Reveals First Details

It has been nearly a decade since The Devil Is a Part-Timer clocked in, but hey – better late than never, right? The series is getting ready to make a comeback this summer, and fans of the fantasy comedy are eager to learn more about season two. So of course, everyone is listening in now that its first few details have hit the Internet.

The update was given over on Twitter through the anime’s official page. While The Devil Is a Part-Timer is keeping details close to the chest, it did confirm that season two will feature a theme song from Minami Kuribayashi.

The artist will perform the opening for season two, and the track has even settled on a name. “WITH” will kickstart The Devil Is a Part-Timer when it drops this July, and Studio 3Hz will oversee its animation in lieu of White Fox from season one.

For those unfamiliar with The Devil Is a Part-Timer, the series began as a light novel in 2011 and wrapped just over nine years later. The story was then adapted into an anime in April 2013 which earned positive reviews from fans across the globe. After all, The Devil Is a Part-Timer is wildly funny as it focuses on Satan himself trying to take over the world. He fails when a hero named Emilia gets in his way, and Satan is transported to modern-day Japan. Hoping to return to his age, Satan must survive in Tokyo after getting a job at a knock-off McDonald’s joint. But when a familiar face appears at the fast-food chain, all bets are written off.

Do you want to know more about The Devil Is a Part-Timer? You can read up on the anime’s official synopsis here: “Foiled by a hero when he’s inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast-food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer.”

