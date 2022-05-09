The Devil Is a Part-Timer Sequel Announced

✖

The Devil is a Part-Timer has kept fans on edge for years now, but it won't be much longer until the series makes up for the wait. After all, the cult hit will get a new season in a few months, and it seems the series' creator is ready to rally fans for the comeback. After all, they are working on a special sequel to The Devil is a Part-Timer, and fans have one big request for the project.

The news comes from Japan as Satoshi Wagahara confirmed The Devil is a Part-Timer is slated to debut a sequel this summer. When July comes around, the series will revisit Maou with a new light novel titled Hataraku Maou-sama – Okawari. The project will be illustrated by 029 and it set after the events of Wagahara's final novel in 2020.

"The Devil is a Part-Timer" is getting a new sequel novel titled "Hataraku Maou-sama – Okawari!!" by Satoshi Wagahara & illustrated by 029.



At this time, fans are not sure what this sequel will entail, but they do have some big requests. In fact, it seems like readers are still hung up on the finale and its love triangle. If you kept up with the light novels, you will know Maou was split between his love for Emi and Chiho after arriving on Earth. Fans weren't shy about their favoritism towards Emi, and many expected the two leads to end up together. However, the light novels closed with Maou and Chiho cozying up as Emi kept quiet about her own feelings once her friend confessed.

Obviously, The Devil is a Part-Timer left a door open for Maou to grow his harem, but the last-minute swap with Chiho left many readers upset. Fans are hoping this gets addressed in Wagahara's new novel if not retconned entirely. For now, only time will tell how Maou handles his torn feelings, so here's to hoping fans are satisfied with whatever he chooses.

