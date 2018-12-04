‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Final Anime Reveals Premiere Date

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K ran for two successful seasons, but unfortunately the fun times have to come to an end as the anime prepares for its final outing following the end of the original manga earlier this year.

Although fans were not sure what form the final anime would take, the final “conclusion” special will be a single episode airing on December 28 in Japan. You can check out a teaser for it below.

“Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan” final anime CM. It will premiere December 28th //t.co/L0BUXHmEjU pic.twitter.com/8g3xV7nn8E — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 28, 2018

Following the release of a teaser trailer revealing what Kusuo and his friends would be up to, this new project confirmed it will act as the “conclusion” for the anime run of the series. Setting out to adapt the final chapters of the series and following the school’s trip to Oshimai-city, the final anime will be a single 55 minute episode.

Though this may feel like a big punch to the gut for fans hoping the series would come back for one final season, the new special will feature big additions like Kusuo Saiki’s older brother, Kusuke (who will be voiced by Kenji Nojima), Reita Toritsuka (Natsuki Hanae), and even Cat Tank.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was one of the most popular gag manga series to come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so each new season of the anime has been received well critically and commercially. The finale anime will certainly be bittersweet as the series comes to its end, but will no doubt draw lots of attention.