51 Years Later, A Shonen Jump Classic to Return With New Anime Revival – Watch Trailer

A classic franchise from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is making its return to screens with a brand new revival anime series, and it’s been over 50 years since it first made its original debut. Shueisha has been in the midst of celebrating some major anniversaries as not only is it on the cusp of commemorating its 100th anniversary as a publisher, some of its biggest titles have been going all out to celebrate some notable milestones of their own. This even include some of their oldest works too.

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Osamu Akimoto’s Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops first made its original debut with Shonen Jump back in 1976, and was one of its longest running series before it came to an end 40 years later in 2016 (and even a special revival chapter recently). But now the fan favorite comedy is coming back once more with a brand new revival anime scheduled for a release next year, and has dropped the first full look at what to expect from its long awaited anime comeback with a trailer that you can check out below.

New Kochikame Anime Confirms 2027 Release With New Trailer

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The new Kochikame anime will be making its debut sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time. It’s also yet to confirm any of its international release plans as of this writing, but this trailer did confirm some major details about what to expect from the new revival series such as the voice cast and production staff bringing it all to life. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the manga’s original Shonen Jump debut, it’s going to be a big deal.

Akitaro Daichi will be directing the new Kochikame anime for Studio Gallup. Shuichi Kamiyama and Yoshifumi Fukushima will be providing the scripts, Kenichi Hara will be providing the character designs, and Toshihiko Sahashi will be composing the music. The voice cast for the series will be headlined by Fukushi Ochiai as Kankichi Ryotsu, Shota Aoi as Keiichi Nakagawa, M.A.O. as Reiko Akimoto, and Raiko Sakamoto as Daijiro Ohara. This might not be the most notable Shonen Jump franchise in the United States, but it’s a big one in Japan.

Shonen Jump Reboots Have Been a Big Success

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Shonen Jump’s various reboots and revivals have been a big success for the publisher for the last decade thus far. We’ve seen lots of classic manga franchises returning for new episodes, and that has resulted in some big returns like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. It’s also been a big deal for franchises that had been cancelled, but are finally getting their own anime adaptation like Black Torch. These revivals have been helping these classic hits find a whole new generation of fans.

Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops could certainly use that new level of recognition as well for its own anime revival. The franchise has never really been that big of a deal outside of Japan, but that’s usually the case for comedy focused gag series in general. A lot of the time that comedy doesn’t connect in the same strong ways worldwide, but this new anime update could go a long way to bridge the gap.