Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms It Will End After 3 Years With Next Release

A major series from Shueisha’s various Jump magazines has confirmed it’s going to end after three years of serialization with the release of its final chapter coming soon. Shonen Jump has been through a period of transition as physical sales of the magazine have been dipping this year in Japan compared to previous years. But it’s been a different case for its various digital platforms as those franchises have been finding their own success with fans. And one of those breakout hits is now coming to an end.

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Mizuki Kishikawa’s Hope You’re Happy, Lemon has been a steady hit ever since it made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app back in 2023, but unfortunately it has now confirmed that it’s set to come to an end with the release of its next chapter. That means the manga is going to end after 106 chapters, and a solid resolution to its main romance and body swapping story. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how Kishikawa decides to wrap up everything, and whether or not it’s going to send people home happy.

Hope You’re Happy, Lemon End Confirms Final Chapter Release

Courtesy of Shueisha

Chapter 106, the final chapter of Hope You’re Happy, Lemon will be releasing with Shueisha’s Jump+ app on September 13th in Japan, and it’s going to be available with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service when it hits. It had seemed to be building towards this grand finale for quite a while, however, as the latest string of chapters all but settled the main romance heading into the finale. But it wasn’t until Chapter 105 that the series started to fully address fixing the body swap that had kicked it all off in the first place.

Hope You’re Happy, Lemon introduces fans to Sunao and the titular Lemon. The two of them had dated back in school, but broke up when Lemon revealed that she had been cheating on Sunao the whole time. Meeting back up in their college days, the two end up finding themselves completely swapping bodies. Needing to figure out how it all works, the two of them ended up becoming friends and potentially more through the process. It’s a fairly level headed take on the usual Shonen Jump romance.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump’s Future?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hope You’re Happy, Lemon has already set a final romantic pairing, and it’s not the one that fans had expected to see. But at the same time, the way it has approached all of its romance and potential misunderstandings has been great to see. It’s adults handling their adult issues by talking things out, and that just leaves the final chapter to ultimately settle the magical hook that began it all in the first place. But it also means the loss of another fun romance series for Shueisha’s various magazines.

Shonen Jump has seen a lot of its major romance series end over the past year with the likes of Blue Box and Hima-ten! in the main magazine, and this one means another notable Shonen Jump release is going to end yet another romance. It’s hard to see why action and other genres get more attention in the magazine, but these romantic comedies help to make it feel more balanced overall. Let’s hope the next big romance is already on the way.