15 Years Later, One of The Greatest Psychological Horrors Still Needs an Anime Remake

Sui Ishida is one of the most renowned manga creators of all time, and it’s all thanks to his critically acclaimed debut series, Tokyo Ghoul. The manga was initially released as a one-shot in 2011 before returning with a weekly schedule in Shueisha’s Young Jump magazine a few months later. The exceptional storytelling and the stunning art style made the series stand out from other series, and it wasn’t long before it received the attention it deserved. The manga began its weekly serialization on September 8th, 2011, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call it one of the greatest psychological horrors of all time.

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Thanks to the popularity of the manga, Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation in 2014, the same year as the first part of the manga reached its conclusion. Additionally, Ishida returned with a sequel, Tokyo Ghoul:re, only a month after the first part’s ending. However, while the manga is still a much-beloved psychological horror, the same can’t be said about the anime. It’s been several years now since Tokyo Ghoul‘s debut, and it needs an anime remake more than ever.

Tokyo Ghoul Deserves a Proper Remake After Its Disappointing Anime

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There’s no denying that a manga like Tokyo Ghoul isn’t often created, and it’s even rarer among the series of the 2020s. Ishida’s art style is still one of the best in the industry, known for its intricate and gritty details. However, manga series with that exceptional art style are often too difficult to replicate, as seen in Studio Pierrot’s adaptation. The animation studio just couldn’t do justice to the art style, but that’s only the beginning of the problem. The first season of the anime is still more appreciated compared to the other seasons, even that wasn’t a faithful adaptation to the manga in terms of story and pacing.

It played a crucial role in the series’ popularity, not only because of the thrilling moments but also the opening theme, Unravel. It became one of the most-watched opening themes of all time and continues to attract viewers even now. Things continued to get even worse in the sequel season and Tokyo Ghoul:re, where major parts of the story were completely altered. Since the manga is so appreciated among fans, the disappointment towards the anime adaptation is just as bad.

The series still maintains a wide, dedicated fan base across the world who are still awaiting a completely new anime adaptation, which will remain faithful to Ishida’s story. Unfortunately, although it’s been years since the anime concluded, nothing has been confirmed so far. Anime remakes often take years and decades, and there’s never a guarantee that it will happen, so there’s no telling if Tokyo Ghoul will ever get one at all.