35 Years Later, Classic Fantasy Isekai Drops New Look At Anime Revival

Over the past several decades, the Shonen demographic has dominated the anime and manga industry, sidelining other underrated series. Most of the best-selling manga of all time also fall within this demographic, including One Piece, Dragon Ball, and more. Compared to Shonen, Shojo gets much less attention, as evident by the fact that the most popular series of all time are almost never within that demographic. This is especially true in the case of anime adaptations, as studios are more likely to prefer Shonen compared to a Shojo with fantasy elements. However, despite being sidelined by action series, Shojo thrived during the 1990s, introducing several critically acclaimed series with exceptional stories.

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2026 has been an exciting year for Shojo fans thanks to the anime adaptation of 1990s classics such as Hana-Kimi and Red River. Joining the list is From Far Away, a beloved fantasy isekai that confirmed its anime adaptation in March this year. The series is all set for its debut on October 4th as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. As the release date draws near, the official X handle of the anime dropped a new trailer and key visual, along with more updates on the debut.

What to Know About From Far Away Anime

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The anime is based on a 1991 manga, written and illustrated by Kyoko Hikawa. Hikawa is one of the most renowned manga creators of all time, having created several classic series, including Kouya no Tenshidomo and Otogimoyou Ayanishiki, among many others. From Far Away is a fantasy isekai story centering around a young girl who finds herself transported to the beautiful world she often dreamed about.

It doesn’t take her long to realize that the world is full of dangers and she is somehow tied to an ancient prophecy. While the anime has revealed its release date and other updates, the streaming platform hasn’t been confirmed yet. While there are chances that the anime will land on Crunchyroll, it can only be confirmed in the Fall 2026 schedule of the platform, which is expected to be released by the end of the month.

Additionally, although the cast and crew members have been revealed, it’s not related to the English dub. If the anime does land on Crunchyroll, we can expect a two-week delay in dubbed episodes, and even longer if it exclusively premieres on platforms such as Hulu or HIDIVE.

From Far Away Might Become Another Disappointing Anime Adaptation

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Both the key visual and the main trailer didn’t receive a positive reception from the audience, and it’s simply because of the animation quality. Established in 1975, Studio Deen is one of the oldest animation studios in Japan, known for more than 300 anime series, movies, and ONAs. However, not all anime from the studio have great adaptations, and it appears From Far Away will be one of them.

Compared to the gorgeous 1990s art style of the manga, the anime looks flat and quite different from what fans expected. If the level of animation quality remains the same in the episodes as well, From Far Away might become a massive disappointment just like Red River, whose anime debut didn’t quite hit the mark as well.