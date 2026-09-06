Hunter x Hunter Goes Back on Shonen Jump Hiatus After Big Return

Hunter x Hunter is officially going back on hiatus after returning for new chapters this Summer, and unfortunately it stings all the more thanks to a big return in the final chapter before its big break. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine had some big shifts this Summer as some major creators made their return to the magazine with various new projects. But it was a different case for Yoshihiro Togashi as the creator made his return to the magazine this Summer after a two year long hiatus. Now Hunter x Hunter is going back on hiatus once more.

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Hunter x Hunter returned earlier this Summer with ten new chapters with Shonen Jump. Kicking off with Chapter 411, the series has now gone back on hiatus with the release of Chapter 420. But while it seems like the Succession Contest Arc is making headway towards its potential finale, this hiatus is going to make fans wait that much more. Which hits even harder after Hisoka made his return to the series with the events of the latest chapter too.

Hunter x Hunter Goes Back on Shonen Jump Hiatus After Chapter 420

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 420 continues working through the Succession Contest arc, and things are only getting more complicated as the various princes are beginning to understand their respective Nen abilities. Hisoka has been floating around the Black Whale ship as he’s on the run from the rest of the Phantom Troupe, and as a result has been popping up at least once during every return from the manga series over the last few years of hiatus. That’s the case for this latest comeback as well.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 420 reveals that Hisoka was wiped out an entire casino as he casually travels through the Black Whale, but he still doesn’t really have a part in what’s been unfolding in the wider arc so far. It’s inching closer to the actual Dark Continent with each new chapter, but it’s unclear as to when Togashi will be returning from this hiatus. The creator has been making headway on the next batch of chapters for the past few months, however.

When Will Hunter x Hunter Return From Hiatus?

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Hunter x Hunter‘s most recent hiatus only lasted for two years, and that’s a big improvement from the over four year wait with the hiatus that took place before. That had been the longest hiatus in the series’ history, but it seems like Shueisha and Togashi have now settled on a new rhythm and release schedule. Updates from the creator on social media have revealed that he’s currently working Chapter 430, so it seems like fans won’t have to wait too much longer before the series returns. It’s likely going to be another two years, however.

This return for Hunter x Hunter has been special when compared to its last return, however. This batch of chapters from the Summer brought Gon and Killua back to the manga after 15 long years of absence, and it seems like Kurapika has some kind of plan in place for the future. It could mean we’re closer to reaching the Dark Continent, so it’s time to wait and see when this hiatus will end.