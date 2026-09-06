Sorry, Zoro Fans, But One Piece Just Confirmed Luffy’s New Strongest Partner

The One Piece manga is continuing its latest arc, and as it depicts a major battle against the King of the World, it has also introduced a companion of Luffy who could take Zoro’s place as the new strongest partner for the Straw Hat. Ever since the appearance of the God’s Knights, it was clear that the Straw Hats were no match for them, as Gaban mentioned that a new trick involving Conqueror’s Haki in a specific way is the key to defeating these new villains, which the Straw Hats have yet to unlock. This made it clear that their fights against the current enemies won’t result in a great victory.

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To challenge this, the Elbaph Arc has introduced a few characters, including Scopper Gaban, who has emerged as a new mentor for Luffy. However, another character who has been formidable from the start of this arc is the accursed prince of the nation, Loki. Loki’s past revealed that he had already defeated a God’s Knight-type character, who was his father, Harald. After learning about his past and capabilities, Loki certainly emerged as an even more formidable character and has been going toe-to-toe with the King of the World alongside Luffy. With this bout, the two have showcased a partner dynamic that honestly surpasses Zoro and Luffy’s dynamic by far.

One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc New Character Perfectly Matches Luffy’s Weird Energy

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Unlike Zoro, who can be serious and logical at times, Luffy always has a chaotic energy that stems from his make-or-break attitude. This is what Loki has been displaying ever since his story was unveiled and he entered the battle against Imu, the King of the World. From the start of the battle, Luffy and Loki have constantly fought the villain, with Luffy emerging alongside Loki in his Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit form. Together, their power has shown that they are indeed formidable, as both have showcased risky approaches against the villain in a nonchalant way.

But it is the latest chapter of the series that seals the deal on how Luffy’s new partner, Loki, is more compatible with him. One Piece Chapter 1192 depicted a combined attack from Loki and Luffy that landed a visible blow on Imu. The spark of this formidable attack was formed immediately, based solely on Luffy’s trust in Loki. What makes this attack especially compatible between them is how Loki emits lightning from his weapon, which Luffy, as a rubber man, isn’t affected by and can drive its power through his punch, amplifying the attack’s strength and delivering a powerful blow.

Unfortunately, as much as fans want to see Zoro and Luffy deliver, their compatibility is not quite the same. Meanwhile, Zoro is nowhere near as strong as Loki, with the latter potentially even surpassing Luffy in pure strength. But the main factor that makes Loki a perfect pair for Luffy is his similar energy. This makes the fans’ wishes of seeing Loki join the Straw Hats seem like the perfect choice, as Loki has proved more than enough to match the energy of the crew. With his entrance, he would certainly replace Zoro as the second-strongest member of the crew and also become Luffy’s primary partner in One Piece.