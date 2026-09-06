JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Confirms New Release Schedule for 2026 Netflix Return With New Look

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is on its way back to Netflix later this month with both its 2nd and 3rd Stages, and it has confirmed its new release schedule with a new preview showing off more to come in the new episodes. Steel Ball Run has been one of the most anticipated anime adaptations for Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, and that’s even more true after its premiere earlier this Spring. And it ultimately led to a major controversy among fans as the anime only premiered a single episode.

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It was then announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run would be returning to Netflix later in the year with its 2nd Stage, and a recent update has confirmed that the anime is coming back not only for the 2nd Stage but its 3rd Stage of episodes as well. Making its debut later this month, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has confirmed that it’s going to be on a weekly release schedule with new episodes coming to Netflix every Friday. Check out some of the newly released images below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Confirms 2026 Netflix Episode Release Schedule

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd & 3rd Stages will begin airing with Netflix worldwide on September 25th. This will be 11 episodes in total, and will be releasing on a weekly basis on Fridays. The anime will be streaming with both an English and Japanese language audio track much like its premiere, but this is the most substantial update for the newest anime release yet with all sorts of major events coming our way in the near future. That includes the debut of some more of the key characters who are going to be making headway in the big race.

New additions of the cast (some of which can be seen in the new preview images) include Tomoaki Maeno as Mountain Time, Tomokazu Sugita as Funny Valentine, and Yoko Hikasa as Hot Pants. New English dub voice actors have yet to be revealed for these respective characters, but will likely be revealed closer to their Netflix debut or shortly after. But the biggest confirmation is the fact that it’s going to be a weekly episodic release, and that makes a big difference considering how broken up JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean was during its own release.

What to Know for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage

Get ready for STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure 2nd & 3rd STAGE starting 9/25 with:@DamanMills (voice of Johnny Joestar) @DamienHaas (voice of Diego Brando)



Enjoy the Episodes Every Friday, #JOJOFRIDAY!#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/nzicDRkUqs — 『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』アニメーションシリーズ公式 (@anime_jojo) September 6, 2026

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run seemed to be repeating that same broken up pattern with its own Netflix when it launched only a single episode earlier this Spring, but thankfully that’s confirmed to no longer be the case. This return will essentially make it a full cour of episodes when also including the premiere, and that means there will likely be even more episodes to come in 2027 too. But as for the gap in between the episodes, it was explained that the production team simply needed more time.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run producer Noriko Dohi explained that this season in particular is a “very difficult anime to produce.” Revealing that specifically, “The horse races, especially, need to feel really real and that’s incredibly difficult. It takes an incredible amount of work.” Rather than pushing the team to have it on a continuous effort track, it was instead decided to split it all up into its cour release schedule.