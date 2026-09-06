Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Isekai Confirms Release Date for Season 3 Return – Watch Trailer

A hidden gem Isekai anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll is coming back later this month with its third season, and the anime has confirmed its release date with a new trailer showing it all off. The year has been plenty strong for new Isekai anime series thus far as there have been a ton of new titles making their respective debuts, but there have also been a ton of successful franchises that have been coming back for new seasons. Even some of the more underrated series are coming back this year too.

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The anime adaptation for Miraijin A’s As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World original light novels made its debut two years ago, and had two seasons released back to back fairly quickly. It was then revealed that a third season was also in the works, and now the Isekai is set to make its debut as part of the very packed Fall 2026 anime schedule. It’s getting off to an early start, however, as it’s set to premiere on September 27th in Japan.

When Does As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 3 Come Out?

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As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3 will be making its debut on September 27th as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but its yet to confirm its international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. The first two seasons are currently streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll, so there’s a hope that the third season will be made available with the platform as well. Crunchyroll will be revealing their Fall 2026 schedule soon enough, so we’ll just have to wait for more details.

There has been a shake up behind the scenes for this new season, however, as As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3 will feature a different production studio than the first two. But it will be featuring a mostly returning production staff with Takao Kato returning to direct the new season for new studio GeyeG Pictures. Daisuke Ohigashi will be handling the scripts, Yuko Yahiro will be handling the character designs, and Kujira Yumemi will be composing the music.

What’s New for As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Season 3?

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As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3 will also feature a returning voice cast for the new episodes, and will be introducing some new faces that can be seen in this trailer too. New additions to the cast are Sumire Morohoshi as Musia Trick, and Hinata Tadokoro as Zaht Brouzdo. We’ll have to see how their talents factor into Ars’ growing domain in the third season, and it’s going to be bigger than ever after going to war in the second season.

The new opening theme for As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3 is titled “Still Water” as performed by Rico Sasaki, and the new ending theme is titled “Hibi o Koete” as performed by Akuruyo no Hitsuji. There are going to be some major Isekai titles still coming that you’ll want to keep an eye on, but make sure to check this one out this Fall.