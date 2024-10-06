The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Announced

The Elusive Samurai was one of the TV anime adaptations that wrapped up its run as part of the ending Summer 2024 anime schedule, and now it's been confirmed that the series will be continuing with Season 2. Yusei Matsui's The Elusive Samurai made the jump to screens this Summer as one of the latest franchises from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to get their TV anime debut. The series stood out immediately thanks to the amount of style that was seen in the anime adaptation's debut, and ended its run as a quiet hit among other major releases.

The Elusive Samurai wrapped up its debut TV anime season last week with its final episode, but unfortunately did not reveal anything about its fate for the future. The final episode of the season ended a battle that Tokiyuki had been fighting, but felt kind of sudden in terms of what the anime might be setting up for the future. Thankfully, that future has finally been set as The Elusive Samurai has officially announced that it is now in the works on Season 2 of the TV anime. You can check out the brief announcement teaser for the new episodes below.

What to Know for The Elusive Samurai

The Elusive Samurai is now in the works on Season 2, but unfortunately has yet to reveal any of the details about what or when to expect the new episodes. There is currently no release date or window as of the time of this publication, confirmation of a new season of episodes overall is still a big deal. Yusei Matsui's original The Elusive Samurai manga is still releasing new chapters to this day, so there are still plenty of stories to adapt in the anime's future. Tokiyuki's far from avenging his fallen clan, and even further from taking control of Japan.

The Elusive Samurai will likely feature a returning staff and cast from the first season of the series, and if production goes well, could be releasing some time in 2025-26. The first season gained a lot of attention from fans for how it handled its action scenes in exciting and fresh ways, and that means there will be a lot of pressure on the coming season to somehow hit those same high marks. So more time being spent on its production will be a help in this regard than hurt its chances.

How to Watch The Elusive Samurai

There is plenty of time to check out the first season of the TV anime while we all wait on the new episodes. You can now find the first season of The Elusive Samurai exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. As for the series itself, it stars Tokiyuki Hojo as a young heir to the Hojo clan. When they're suddenly betrayed and slaughtered, Tokiyuki finds himself as the final survivor of this clan. Working with someone who claims they can see into the future, Yorishige Suwa, Tokiyuki now needs to somehow get himself ready to bring the Hojo clan to a stronger power than they ever have been.

The series is promising to follow Tokiyuki as he takes on increasingly vicious enemies on the path to reclaiming his power, and even more so as he readies to take control of Japan. Gathering allies together for the fights to come, the first season of the series really only scratched the surface of the kind of journey that Tokiyuki will be facing as he heads into an uphill battle in the future. Now we'll get to see that continue with a new season of the series.