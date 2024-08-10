The First Slam Dunk U.S. Netflix Release Date Announced

The First Slam Dunk took over theaters when the anime film hit last Summer, and now it’s coming to Netflix later this month. The First Slam Dunk was a new revival for Takehiko Inoue’s classic Slam Dunk manga franchise that brought back the series years after it ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This new feature film showcased a brand new story not seen in the original, and took things on with a much different kind of animation style than ever seen used with the classic anime franchise. Now it’s going to get a streaming release.

First hitting in Japan before reaching other regions around the world last Summer, The First Slam Dunk is even available on Blu-ray and DVD as of the time of this publication. But for those who are hoping to stream the new film, Netflix has announced that The First Slam Dunk will be available for streaming with their service beginning on August 25th. So it won’t be much longer before even more fans get to check out the new movie. You can find the announcement below:

What Is The First Slam Dunk?

Written and directed by the original creator behind the Slam Dunk manga, Takehiko Inoue, for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation, GKIDS begins to tease The First Slam Dunk as such, “Shohoku’s ‘speedster’ and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Ryota had a brother who was three years older.”

The synopsis continues with, “Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota also became addicted to basketball. In his second year of high school, Ryota plays with the Shohoku High School basketball team along with Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui as they take the stage at the Inter-High School National Championship. And now, they are on the brink of challenging the reigning champions, Sannoh Kogyo High School.”

The English dub cast for the film includes the likes of Paul Castro Jr. as Ryota Miyagi, Jonah Scott as Hisashi Mitsui, Aleks Le as Kaede Rukawa, Ben Balmaceda as Hanamichi Sakuragi, Aaron Goodson as Takenori Akagi, Zeno Robinson as Kiminobu Kogure, Kelsey Jaffer as Ayako, Mike Pollock as Mitsuyoshi Anzai, Adam McArthur as Sota Miyagi, and Alicyn Packard as Kaoru Miyagi.