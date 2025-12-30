Fire Force Season 3, Part 2’s Rumored Episode Count Is Terrible News for the Anime’s Ending

The Fire Force anime returns on January 9, 2026, but the rumored episode count for Season 3, Part 2 is a worrisome prospect for its ending. Since its 2019 premiere, Fire Force has done an impressive job of bringing Atsushi Ohkubo’s manga to the screen. However, as the series approaches its conclusion, there are real concerns about whether it will stick the landing. It’s undoubtedly among the most exciting anime on 2026’s lineup, and Season 3, Part 1’s release earlier this year has only upped the anticipation. But a rumor regarding the next cour’s episode count is sparking concern, as it simply doesn’t leave enough time to adequately wrap things up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An X post from Sugoi Lite claims that there are a total of 13 episodes in Fire Force Season 3, Part 2. While this is one more installment than the previous cour had, fans are rightfully pointing out a harsh truth in the comments: it doesn’t feel like enough to adapt the final 88 chapters of the manga. This number hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, but if it proves true, it will be a major disappointment for those hoping to end the story on a high note.

Season 3 Part 2 (aka Cour 2) of TV Anime "FIRE FORCE" (Enen no Shouboutai) is listed with total 13 EPISODES



※ Note: Part 1 has total 12 episodes



Continue to be directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa at Studio David Production, TV Series's final part begins January 9, 2026. pic.twitter.com/N6ZVVIqMaA — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) December 29, 2025

Fire Force still has some epic action and reveals to get through, and it seems unlikely to do any of them justice if it’s rushing to the finish line. Although Fire Force‘s trailer for its final episodes seems promising, this update spells bad news for its ending. There’s only one way a 13-episode second cour could work: if Season 3, Part 2 isn’t really the end of the anime.

There’s One Way Fire Force Season 3’s 13-Episode Second Cour Could Work

Courtesy of David Production

There is one way that Fire Force Season 3’s 13-episode second cour could make sense, and it would lean into a 2020s’ anime trend. More and more series are continuing their stories in feature films, and Fire Force could take a leaf out of Demon Slayer‘s book and end its run on the big screen. This would take pressure off the next 13 episodes to wrap everything up, and it would make the most epic parts of the final arc even more enjoyable. At this point, it feels like the only way to make sense of such a short cour — well, other than taking Attack on Titan‘s lead instead and continuing to announce yet another cour for the final season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!