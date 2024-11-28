The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Anime Is Confirmed (And It’s Adorable)

One of the best parts of the romance anime genre is that the medium allows for any type of love story to be told, featuring everything from classic tropes like the age-old enemies-to-lovers trope found in shows like Toradora! to something way more laid-back, like Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku. There’s been a recent trend, however, leaning into different kinds of supernatural love stories, and there’s an upcoming series that fits perfectly into this niche while still managing to be super adorable.

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife might be a bit of a mouthful, but it gets straight to the point of what kind of couple the series portrays. Based on the original romantic comedy manga from Iwatobineko, the series follows Yakou Shizuka, an introvert working in a detective agency alongside Tounome, her dapper boss and titular invisible man.

While Tounome’s ability – if one could call it that – is well suited to his profession, it has no effect on Yakou, who is blind and somehow always knows when Tounome is nearby. Charmed by her hyper-awareness, Tounome becomes determined to get Yakou to fall in love with him, even if their quirky coworkers keep getting in the way.

The Invisible Man and His Soon-To-Be Wife Could Be the Best Rom-Com Anime Of 2025

As romance anime become increasingly popular, it’s also important for the genre to stay fresh, and The Invisible Man does just that. With an adorably offbeat premise for an office romance, and exploring a blind character without ever making her seem less capable than her peers for being unable to see, the series does just about everything right. Plus, being a series that veers into the fantastical, The Invisible Man gives itself plenty of room to come up with plenty of punchlines for its sillier moments while still keeping Tounome’s developing feelings for Yakou at the center of the story.

Seeing the two interact with one another is perfectly endearing, especially considering how doting Tounome is toward Yakou throughout, even before she begins to return his feelings. For anyone who was a fan of other office romances like Wotakoi or The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife will absolutely be one to keep an eye on.

The English version of the manga is published by Seven Seas Entertainment, who, as of writing, have volumes 1-4 available in both print and digital, with Volume 5 set to release in March 2025. The series originally began as a webcomic published to Iwatobineko’s Twitter in 2021 before being picked up by Futabasha and published the series on the Pixiv Comic website under the Web Action imprint.

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife is still currently ongoing, and to celebrate the original release of the series’ fourth volume in 2023, a voice comic adaptation of the manga was published to Futabasha’s YouTube channel featuring Yuichiro Umehara and Hina Yomiya as Tounome and Yakou. Whether the two voice actors will reprise their roles in the anime adaptation has yet to be announced.

H/T The Invisible Man and His Soon-To-Be Wife Official Website, Oricon



