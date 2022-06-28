The Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Shares New Trailer, Poster

The Legend of Mana is ready to make its anime debut, and it won't be long before the show goes live. This October, the hit IP will unleash Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal upon fans. And now, we have been given a new poster-trailer combo ahead of its fall premiere.

As you can see above, the trailer showcases even more of the story that Legend of Mana will bring to light. The series already shows promise with its gorgeous color palette and smooth animation courtesy of its joint production. Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab are working on the anime together, and the show's first theme song has been locked down.

According to this new promo, Saori Hayami will perform the opening theme for Legend of Mana. "Tear of Will" sounds like a perfect fit for the franchise, so fans will get to hear the rest of the track once October rolls around.

For those who are unfamiliar with Legend of Mana, the IP began decades ago under the company we know now as Square Enix. The series began in 1991 before the actual Legend of Mana title put the IP on the map in 1999. The magical series is set in the world of Fa'Diel long after its Mana Tree is burnt down. A war erupts in the wake of the attack, and Legend of Mana follows players as their avatar is tasked with returning mana to the world and settling the war that has ravaged Fa'Diel for centuries.

What do you think about this latest Legend of Mana trailer? Will you be tuning into the series when it drops this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.