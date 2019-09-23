The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Gets Stylish Anime Makeover in New Poster

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo‘s longest running and most popular video game franchises ever, and the series has seen various incarnations over the course of the franchise’s long tenure. Video game releases, cartoons, collectibles, and while there’s been an official manga release based on the various stories of the games released thus far there’s yet to be an official anime. That’s why fans have often taken it upon themselves to share their own anime interpretations, and one particular bit of fan-art has gotten a huge reception online.

In celebration of the release of the latest The Legend of Zelda remake, Link’s Awakening, artist @gonzarez1938 (who you can find on Twitter here) has shared a fantastic anime poster for the new release imagining a great anime take on the game’s events as a mischievous Link is obviously up to no good. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening certainly got a lot of attention when it was first announced as the game features a radically new look for Link. A sort of chibi, toy-like figure is a much different look than fans were expecting to see with the remake. But it wasn’t too surprising considering that Link has been seen in many art styles in various releases over the years. This was just one of many, and now fans are hoping that the franchise would make an anime debut someday.

If not with the Link’s Awakening adventures, perhaps something else? It’s certainly a good fit for an anime considering its fantasy locales, powerful entities, and heroic storyline. But until it gets an official anime, fans will keep putting out fun anime takes on the franchise like this!

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is now available on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our spoiler-free review of the game here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “The vast majority of Link’s Awakening has an incredible foundation, and a new coat of paint helps the experience feel fresh and lively without heavily retooling anything. New and old players alike will find something to enjoy here, and the previous expectations from both — the high of Breath of the Wild vs. the preconceived notion of what the game is and was — will almost certainly be set aside to simply play and enjoy a sometimes unexpectedly charming, if not entirely new, Zelda game.”