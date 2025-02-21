The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Finally Gets a Max Release Date (And It’s Soon)

The Lord of The Rings has been making a comeback in recent years, with The Rings of Power on Amazon recently being confirmed with a third season thanks to its success. With a new live-action project in the works in Lord of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum, there’s another film that might have been lost in the shuffle. The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim is finally making its way to streaming and we have the details regarding when Middle Earth fans can expect its arrival and where the prequel story will make landfall.

The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim will arrive on MAX on Friday, February 28th at 8:00 PM Eastern time. It makes sense for the anime film to land on MAX considering that is the premiere spot for Warner Bros. properties. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex), the movie was the first foray of Middle Earth in the anime realm, and unfortunately, the chances of seeing the J.R.R. Tolkien world return to this medium might be slim at the moment thanks to the War’s reception at the box office.

What’s a War of The Rohirrim Anyway?

If you’re unfamiliar with The War of The Rohirrim, here’s how MAX has described the movie that arrived in theaters last year, “Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg— a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

Unfortunately, The War of The Rohirrim’s box office run failed to live up to the heights of the original live-action trilogy by any stretch of the imagination. The animated movie only brought in a little over $20 million USD worldwide for its initial run, with under half of that coming from North America. While this box office return isn’t stopping the WB from marching forward with its Mordor-centric plans, nothing has been confirmed for the beloved series when it comes to anime.

Warner Bros’ Anime Investment

Last year, James Gibbons, Warner Bros. Discovery President of Asia-Pacific, confirmed that the studio was putting far more emphasis into the anime world in the future. Stating that the WB had “approved expansion to take that to more than ten series per year,” it will be interesting to see what future projects arrive alongside the likes of the recent The War of The Rohirrim and Suicide Squad Isekai.

