The Mafia Nanny Teases a Disastrous Party in Volume 2 Cover Reveal (Exclusive)

Violet Matter and sh00 make a potent author/artist duo in Webtoon’s very own The Mafia Nanny, a massively popular ongoing series with over 3.7 million subscribers on the platform. The series has a passionate following, with the creators highly responsive to the receptive fan base and even questions from our own team. But now, thanks to Webtoon Unscrolled, the series is rolling out the red carpet for the reveal of The Mafia Nanny Volume 2 leading to its October 28th release, thanks to an exclusive glimpse given first to the ComicBook team.

The Mafia Nanny follows Davina where, as the title suggests, she is assigned to protect Mikey, the son of mafia underboss Gabriel Angelini. It’s a fraught job full of secrets and subterfuge, all while there’s a steamy romantic friction between her and Gabriel, while Mikey routinely steals the show in much of the story’s panels. But as Davina’s journey delves deeper into the mafia underworld, Volume 2 of The Mafia Nanny hints at an upcoming story arc where disaster strikes during a mafia family gathering. Along with many other exciting initiatives started by Webtoon lately, the Unscrolled imprint is proud to give a first look at the latest volume.

The Mafia Nanny Volume 2 Glimpses Gabriel’s Birthday Party Before Disaster Strikes

While there’s not as much explicitly shown on Volume 2’s cover as one might expect, fans of the series know what moment this cover alludes to. Davina’s outfit appears to be the one worn for Gabriel’s birthday party, for which his surrounding mafia family gathered. Behind Davina stand the side profiles of Gabriel, along with Nico and Valentine, or Val for short, with a background that appears somewhat hazy, as if concealed by a layer of smoke. Suffice it to say, Gabriel’s party doesn’t go as planned, and Davina’s prevailing task remains to be protecting Mikey at all costs, even as disaster strikes.

The Mafia Nanny Volume 2 contains Episodes 13-26 of the popular Webtoon series, which has garnered an impressive 170.1 million views on the platform and a stellar 9.75-star rating. The series is beloved for its headstrong female lead, Davina, the gorgeous male lead, Gabriel, and his adorable tyrant of a son, Mikey. While the series is currently releasing side chapters amid the buildup to a Season 3 release, Violet Matter has eagerly shared details on what to expect next.

What to Know for The Mafia Nanny Season 3

While you may be collecting the volumes thanks to Webtoon Unscrolled, The Mafia Nanny is still releasing digital chapters, currently dropping weekly installments of “Nanny Gaiden” while building up to Season 3. When the first mainline episodes of that begin to drop, Davina’s task will soon be dealing with threats from all angles, including rival gangs like the Bratva and Galecians, among others, while seeking out the missing son, Louis, of the French mafia. With Louis being Mikey’s best, possibly only real friend, the pressure is on for more than simply Davina.

Gabriel’s task, meanwhile, appears to be to rise to the challenge of being a better man and father. There’s plenty riding on Season 3 for The Mafia Nanny, and with new readers seemingly every day picking up this popular series, now’s the perfect time to catch up, either by adding the series to your shelf, or catching each new episode on the Webtoon app.

You can follow Violet Matter on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates, while artist sh00 can be found on their Instagram.

Be sure to check Penguin Random House, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble if you’re looking into pre-ordering The Mafia Nanny Volume 2, set for release on October 28th.