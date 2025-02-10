Webtoon Launches YouTube & TikTok Contest With Massive Cash Prizes

Webtoon is a dominant digital comics platform with upwards of 170 million monthly active users, and as of their latest promotion, it seems they’re ready to give back to the fans in a big way. As confirmed via Webtoon’s latest press release, the platform is hosting its official Webtoon Video Contest 2025, where fans can express their love for one of their select manhwa or webcomic series. The best part is, to participate, one needs only their YouTube Shorts or TikTok account, and up to a minute of their time (with extra allotted for multiple takes) to win up to $30,000.

The rules are simple: one must make a 59-second video, which can be live-action, animated, or even music-focused, either explaining, reacting to, or otherwise paying tribute to their favorite participating series on Webtoon. The collective value of prizes on the table, both monetary and in-app currency, is $200,000, which is an incredible incentive for fans to voice their passions about Webtoon’s best webcomics in circulation. The contest will be open from February 10th until April 14th, closing submissions at 11:59 PM PT, and yes, that means the contest is open to submissions right now.

Webtoon Contest Urges Fans to Get Creative About Their Favorite Series

In addition to a pool of massive prizes, Webtoon’s guidelines for submissions are highly accommodating, with the contest open not just to users in the United States, but many parts of the world save for select regions. Video submissions must be focused on the user’s favorite Webtoon series, many of which have millions of followers each, with some being among the top hopeful prospects for new anime adaptations the moment they are announced. Available series users can focus on include:

Bailin and Li Yun (Romance)

Castle Swimmer (Romance/Fantasy)

Eleceed (Action)

Homesick (Thriller)

I’m the Queen in This Life (Drama)

Jackson’s Diary (Drama)

Love 4 a Walk (Romance/Drama)

Marionetta (Drama/Fantasy)

Maybe Meant to Be (Romance)

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint (Action/Fantasy)

Operation: True Love (Romance/Drama)

Ordeal (Action/Fantasy)

School Bus Graveyard (Thriller)

Teenage Mercenary (Action)

The Greatest Estate Developer (Drama/Fantasy)

The Ki Sisters (Comedy)

The Mafia Nanny (Romance)

The Remarried Empress (Fantasy)

unOrdinary (Action)

Vampire Family (Comedy)

Wind Breaker (Action)

This means you won’t have to reach to find at least one incredibly entertaining series among Webtoon’s top heavy hitters. Whether it’s an action-focused enlightenment fantasy like Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, incredible isekai gems like The Greatest Estate Developer, or acclaimed romances with massive followings like The Mafia Nanny, there’s a series for every type of reader. To further open up the options for fans uncertain how they can best structure their video submissions, Webtoon allows the following types of videos:

Live Action

Animated

Original Music

Explainer/Recommendation

Blind Reaction

Wild Card

This means, much like those who submitted the above manhwa and webcomics, Webtoon wants you as fans to be as creative as possible, such as through the nebulous possibilities of the Wild Card, or something persuasive and structured like Recommendations. You simply create a video, picking one from each of the above series and categories, and if you need additional inspiration, Webtoon even provides a toolkit for submission suggestions. Users must post their video either on their TikTok or YouTube Shorts accounts, tag @webtoonofficial, add the #WEBTOONVideoContest, #WEBTOON, and corresponding series title as a hashtag to your video caption or description, and finally, to submit the URL here.

Webtoon Has $200,000 in Prizes for Winning Submissions

To truly sell how they’re not messing around, Webtoon’s prize pool is an impressive way to draw in submissions for the next two months. Submissions are judged by WEBTOON Entertainment’s selected panel of judges, with winners announced in June 2025. The available cash prizes you have the potential to win are the following:

One Grand Prize Winner: $30,000

$30,000 Three Diamond Winners: $10,000

$10,000 Three Platinum Winners: $5,000

$5,000 10 Gold Winners: $1,000

$1,000 10 Silver Winners: $500

$500 100 Bronze Winners: $100

$100 10,000 Coins Winners: WEBTOON Coin Packs

For anybody unfamiliar, WEBTOON Coin Packs are often incentive enough for those loyal to the platform and wishing to stay caught up. Any additional questions can be addressed via Webtoon’s official rules portal, but for the most part, if you’re confident in your video and music content creation, this could be your shot at winning big!

