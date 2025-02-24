Webtoon’s Love 4 A Walk Unveils First Print Volume Cover (Exclusive)

Webtoon’s platform has become an increasingly prevalent home to creators throughout much of the world looking to tell their unique and creative stories in webcomic form. One recent hit that’s not even been out for a full calendar year, Spanish creator Nuria Sanguino’s Love 4 a Walk speaks to the dog-loving audiences craving a modern romance. The best part is, thanks to the company’s Webtoon Unscrolled imprint, the series’ 2 million (and rapidly growing) subscriber base will be able to take Volume 1 home on November 4th, and we at ComicBook are proud to provide the first glimpse at its cover.

Love 4 a Walk depicts the lovelorn Pam and her adorably expressive yet demanding Doberman, Bob, as she navigates the single life. In a relatable turn of events for the readers, Pam’s situation was brought about when her previous boyfriend made her choose either to give Bob up or break up. Pam chose her dog, but in doing so, had to reckon with the challenges of being single while raising a high-maintenance pet. But as luck would have it, her mysterious, compassionate, if sleepy-eyed neighbor Tyler turns out to be amazing with dogs, with plenty of experience caring for his Shih Tzu, Tequila, who is not thrilled at another woman entering Tyler’s life. The series follows Pam’s budding relationship with Tyler, alongside their adorable pets, while maintaining human connections, such as with her best friend Ann in a charming, wildly engaging reading experience.

Webtoon/Nuria Sanguino

Love 4 a Walk Volume 1 Is a Wonderful Gift for Dog-Loving Webtoon Fans

With Webtoon’s platform host to everything from post-apocalyptic horror, to otome isekai, to show-stopping Korean manhwa complete with live-action adaptations, it’s all the more important the more grounded hits like Love 4 a Walk. The cover for Volume 1, graciously revealed to us by Webtoon, shows Pam and Tyler, along with the Scooby Doo energy channeled by Bob alongside Tequila judging Pam harshly with the telltale side-eye. It’s the latest print release to join Webtoon Unscrolled’s roster alongside other recent hits like Death of a Pop Star and longer-running titles like Tower of God finally getting to be added to fans’ bookshelves.

Beyond charming art depicting an array of emotions in a digestible slice-of-life slow burn, Love 4 a Walk also has plenty of moments to which any pet owner can relate. This includes speculations of what’s going on in Bob’s mind while he listens to Ann’s latest embellished love story, or hilarious reminders that, no, pet ownership is not a 1:1 comparison to being the parent to a child. The series features a blend of art styles, with readers quickly and easily catching Tyler’s manhwa-coded male lead design, with sharp features and an almost edgy aura that’s quickly disarmed by adorable dog paw-print tattoos. It’s certainly also a more approachable story in terms of avoiding more well-worn tropes like that of Want to See My Cat? in that it doesn’t use any forms of regression or isekai elements so prominent in today’s webtoons.

Nuria Sanguino

One of the biggest draws for this series, much like many others getting a Webtoon Unscrolled print release, is that Love 4 a Walk drops new chapters weekly, with its latest chapters available every Friday. You can either binge its 49+ chapters digitally for free, or use the Fast Pass feature if you wish to support Sanguino’s work that extra step further for the current five newest chapters. With 62.3 million reads, a sky-high 9.77-star rating, the occasional musically-backed digital chapter, and an adorable yet accessible premise, Love 4 a Walk is a unique and exciting addition to Webtoon Unscrolled’s library.

If you like Nuria Sanguino’s work on Love 4 a Walk, be sure to check Sanguino’s Instagram profile for more updates, as well as Volume 1 when it becomes available for pre-order for November 4th, 2025, through Penguin Random House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more!