Save 20% On the Official ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Ugly Christmas Sweater

If you’re a Dragon Ball Z fan, there’s still time to Fusion Dance at Christmas parties this year while sporting this official Kamehameha ugly sweater! It’s available right here at BoxLunch for $47.92 (20% off) in sizes XS to 2X. Flat rate shipping can get it to you in 4-10 days, though faster options are available. Grab it while you can because the sale could be gone tomorrow.

The Dragon Ball Z Kamehameha Holiday Sweater is a BoxLunch exclusive that features Master Roshi’s Turtle School kanji, all seven Dragon Balls, and Goku’s signature Kamehameha wave attack on a bright orange background. The official description reads:

“Get your fusion dance on, because the holiday season just went Saiyan! This orange holiday sweater features a Dragon Ball Z design.”

• A BoxLunch Exclusive!

• 60% cotton

• 40% acrylic

• Wash cold; dry low

• Imported

• Listed in men’s sizes

While you’re at it, you might want to browse through BoxLunch’s entire ugly Christmas sweater collection for more gems. You should also check out our list of the best ugy Christmas sweaters of 2018.

On a related note, Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set recently made a comeback after being sold out for ages. At the time of writing it is available to order for $133.35, which is 24% off the list price.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! Even at the full price this is a pretty great deal, so jump on it while you can.

