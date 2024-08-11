One Piece Remake Hypes Debut With Tons of New Art

The One Piece is a new anime remake now in the works, and Wit Studio and Netflix have offered the first look at the now in production series with a ton of new concept art! The One Piece was first announced to be in the works last year as part of the celebration for the 25th anniversary of the long running anime adaptation for Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series from Toei Animation. But this new remake series will be starting all over from the beginning, and taking its own kind of approach to the anime than seen in the first go around.

Produced for a release with Netflix by a team at Wit Studio, The One Piece shared the first look at what to expect from the new remake with a slew of new concept art images showcasing a few pieces of the East Blue saga. While there is currently no release window or date for the new series as of the time of this publication, during One Piece Day 2024 this past weekend, The One Piece offered the best update for the now in the works anime yet with the first look at its new take on Luffy and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The One Piece will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio. Hideaki Abe will be serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto will be handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda will be providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino will be handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serves as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda will be action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda will be serving as art director. Read on to see some of the concept art shared for The One Piece below.

Buggy and Shanks

Buggy vs. Shanks in The One Piece concept art

Buggy the Clown

Buggy the Clown and crew in The One Piece concept art

Luffy and Koby

Luffy and Koby in The One Piece concept art

The Straw Hats

Luffy, Usopp, Nami and Zoro in The One Piece concept art

Luffy, Zoro, and Nami

Luffy, Zoro, and Nami in The One Piece concept art

The Straw Hats and Usopp Pirates Meet

Nami, Zoro, and the Usopp Pirates in The One Piece concept art

Sanji and Gin

Sanji feeds Gin in The One Piece concept art

Usopp and Kaya

Usopp and Kaya in The One Piece concept art

Zoro vs. Buggy

Zoro slices Buggy the Clown in The One Piece concept art

Zoro and Kuina