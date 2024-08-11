One Piece Reboot Anime First Look, Staff Revealed

The One Piece remake anime has shared a new update during One Piece Day 2024, and with it has revealed the first look and staff working on the new series! It was first announced late last year that as part of the 25th anniversary celebration for the One Piece anime that the series would actually be getting a full rebooted anime series from Netflix and WIT Studio. This new take on the franchise will be starting things off with the East Blue saga once more, and has been fairly quiet in terms of how it’s been progressing since that initial announcement last December.

As promised ahead of the eventful weekend, The One Piece shared a major update during the One Piece Day 2024 event. This not only included the first look at some of the concept art for the now in the works remake but also came with a full confirmation of the key staff taking on the endeavor for now. This art showcased different parts of the East Blue Saga, but unfortunately did not come with a release date or window during its new info reveal. But you can check out its concept art below:

THE ONE PIECE REMAKE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/XzCrZYyUq6 — One Piece (@onepiecedaiIys) August 11, 2024

What to Know for The One Piece Remake Anime

As announced during the One Piece Day 2024 presentation, The One Piece will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio. Hideaki Abe will be serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto will be handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda will be providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino will be handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serves as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda will be action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda will be serving as art director.

The One Piece will be streaming worldwide with Netflix when it finally premieres, but has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication. Netflix teases their new take on the classic franchise as such, “Produced by the renowned WIT Studio (SPY x FAMILY, Seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan) in collaboration with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., THE ONE PIECE hopes to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga.”

You can currently check out One Piece’s newest anime episodes and the first season of the live-action series now streaming with Netflix in the meantime while we wait for the remake.