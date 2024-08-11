Attack on Titan Director, Staff Will Oversee One Piece Remake

One Piece is a full-blown institution in the anime industry, and it isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The original anime may have entered its final saga, but One Piece has years of life left in it. Plus, the team at Wit Studio is gearing up for one of the franchise’s most ambitious projects yet. An anime remake of One Piece is in the works, and it turns out Wit Studio is bringing a ton of Attack on Titan talent to the project.

And yes, you read that right. The degrees of separation between Monkey D. Luffy and Eren Yaeger are dwindling. Not sure if the two could be friends, but at very least, they are sharing a studio.

Thanks to One Piece Day, we have learned Wit Studio has brought a number of big-name staffers to The One Piece. You can read the full staff list below if you’re curious:

Director: Masashi Koizuka



Assistant Director: Hideaki Abe



Series Composition: Taku Kishimoto



Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Kyoji Asano, Takatoshi Honda



Art Director: Tomonori Kuroda



Action Animator: Ken Imaizumi, Shuhei Fukuda



Creature Design / Concept Art: Yasuhiro Kajino



Prop Design: Eri Taguchi



Animation Producer: Ryoma Kawamura



The main staff for The One Piece has been decided, and if any of the crew sound familiar, you must be a fan of Attack on Titan. For several seasons, the hit anime was handled by Wit Studio, and the company put its best workers behind the show. For instance, Koizuka directed the first three seasons of Attack on Titan under Wit Studio, and now he is going to pilot the One Piece remake.

As for the other staff, well – many of The One Piece staff oversaw work on Attack on Titan. Abe did animation for the show’s openings while Nakatake acted as a producer on Attack on Titan. From Kawamura to Asano, the staff behind The One Piece helped make Attack on Titan the hit we know today. Mappa Studios may have finished out Attack on Titan, but Wit Studio is what made the series a hit. So clearly, the company is putting its best foot forward with The One Piece.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, you can always check out the original anime ahead of this remake. The hit series is streaming everywhere from Netflix to Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

