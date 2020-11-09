Did Dragon Ball Z Inspire an Iconic Scene from The Powerpuff Girls?

✖

The Powerpuff Girls was one of the biggest action cartoons running on Cartoon Network for a while, and while it has had references to video games, comic books, and general pop culture, one iconic scene seems to directly reference an equally as iconic scene from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise. In the season two episode, "Stuck Up, Up, and Away," The Powerpuff Girls were introduced to a new student, Princess Morebucks. This young girl was such a big fan of the heroes that she tried her best to use her money to become a hero just like them.

When they push her away, Princess instead decides to use her money to become a villain with enough tech power on her side that she was given superpowers for a brief time. Using an expensive super suit to defeat Bubbles and Buttercup, she then tries to blast Blossom with a laser that Blossom dodges in very much the same cool way as Future Trunks did when he returned to the future in Dragon Ball Z. Check out this side by side shared by @shonentauren on Twitter:

The episode saw Princess Morebucks debut a golden super suit that gave her flight abilities, a force field, laser beams and more, but Blossom was enraged at the fact that Princess took down her sisters so easily. So when Princess fired a laser her way, the battle hardened Blossom simply shifted her head slightly while keeping her focus squarely on the opponent in front of her.

This was the same for Future Trunks, who after the events of the Android arc, returned to his future time line to destroy the Androids once and for all. Trunks was battle hardened in much the same way, and thus took down the two of them with ease and it was a cathartic moment for many fans who had seen how much damage the Androids have done to his life.

The Powerpuff Girls is full of these kinds of references, and even had an anime all its own. That's why news of a new live-action take on the cartoon franchise had fans worrying that it won't have the same kind of goofy, cartoonish humor that was able to blend in references like this while still not distracting the children watching.