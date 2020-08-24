The Powerpuff Girls Fans Are Freaking Out About Live-Action Series

For fans of the beloved Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls, Monday brought some massive news when it was announced that The CW is developing a live-action iteration of the series. Developed by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden executive producing for Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television producing the series, this live-action series will see the one-time child heroes as disillusioned twentysomethings now regretting having spent their youth fighting criminals, a difficult situation as the world needs them to come together and save the day once again. It's an interesting premise, and fans are freaking out about it on social media, but not everyone is thrilled.

Soon after the announcement of the in-development series hit, fans quickly took to Twitter to express their feelings on the matter and to put it pretty bluntly, it's a mixed bag. There are some people who are excited about the project and note that they've been hoping the characters would get a live-action opportunity. There are some that are interested but concerned that the series will be dark and angsty, comparing it to Riverdale and not necessarily in a good way. Still others flat out want nothing to do with the idea.

The mixed reaction to the possible live-action series probably shouldn't be much of a surprise. Created by Craig McCracken, The Powerpuff Girls was one of Cartoon Network's earliest original series and has amassed a large, devoted fanbase over the years. The series follows three elementary school age girls created by Professor Utonium who, in an attempt to create "the perfect little girl", he accidentally mixes sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X, thus creating a trio of adorable crimefighters with unique superpowers. The original series ran for six season and 78 episodes from 1998 through 2005 and spawned a movie in 2002 as well as several specials. An animated reboot launched on Cartoon Network in 2016 and concluded its three-season run in 2019.

