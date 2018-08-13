New ‘Prince of Tennis’ Anime Reveals New Posters

The Prince of Tennis is making its way back to anime with a short new OVA project running in Japanese theaters that goes helps fans relive some of the series’ best tennis matches.

Now that the first episode of the new project will soon debut in Japan, fans now have their first look at the second and third episodes of this project with two brand new posters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Prince of Tennis BEST GAMES!! OVA special has already revealed the first poster for its premiere episode, Tezuka vs. Atobe, and now fans have their first looks at the second episode, featuring big doubles matches. Highlighting both Shuichiro Oishi and Eiji Kikumaru’s game against Hiroshi Yagyu and Masaharu Nio, and Ryo Shishido and Chotaro Otori’s game against Sahadaru Inui and Kaoru Kaido, the poster features a stacked roster.

The third episode pares things back down to two as it will feature the match between Shūsuke Fuji and Akaya Kirihara during the Kanto tournament. But that doesn’t mean the poster for it is any less fierce.

The first episode of the new project will debut in Japanese theaters for a short time starting August 24, with a planned release on home video on October 26. Keiichiro Kawaguchi will be directing the new Prince of Tennis project for M.S.C., Mitsutaka Hirota will be returning to the series to handle series composition and scripts, Akiharu Ishii is designing the characters, Cher Watanabe is composing the music, and the ending theme of the new special will be the first ending song the anime series had, “You got game?” sung by Ryoma Echizen voice actress Junko Minagawa.

For those unfamiliar with The Prince of Tennis, the series was originally created by Takeshi Konom and follows Ryoma Echizen, a tennis prodigy attending a private school famous for its strong tennis players. After making his way onto the school’s team by defeating a number of strong upperclassmen, his team decides to enter the National Middle School Tennis Championship as Ryoma slowly learns his own unique style of tennis and really cements what the sport means to him.

It was later adapted into an anime series by Trans Arts, and ran for 178 episodes. The series was licensed by Viz Media and aired as part of Cartoon Network’s Toonami block in 2006, but was later moved to Toonami’s streaming platform, Toonami Jetstream, for the remainder of its broadcast.

via Comic Natalie