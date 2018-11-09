‘The Promised Neverland’ Announces Amazon Prime Streaming Details

The Promised Neverland is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019, and 2019 could be off to a great anime start now that the series has revealed more details as to its release.

The series has recently announced that it will be streaming on Amazon Video in Japan upon its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Promised Neverland Character Designs for Isabella, Don and Gilda. It’ll be streamed on Amazon Prime Video pic.twitter.com/jlupGF8i9C — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 2, 2018

This should be good news for fans as it won’t be a series held back for one bingeable experience, but may be sour news to those who enjoy using other popular streaming services for their anime. There may be no concrete release date, but the anime has confirmed a release window of January 2019 release.

Fans expected this series to be streamed through Amazon Video as it will premiere in Japan as part of Fuji TV’s “Noitamina” block, a block dedicated to airing anime to expand it beyond its usual demographics. Some fans even deduced that the series will last for 12 episodes, and end when a new series takes up the time slot in April.

This makes sense as The Promised Neverland is reportedly set to adapt the “Escape” arc of the original manga, which ends around 37 chapters in. 12 episodes is a good amount of time to adapt that many chapters and still keep everything well paced and enjoyable.The series will also be holding a special premiere during Jump Festa 2019 in Japan this December before its official release.

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. The voice cast for the series currently includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”