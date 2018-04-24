Report: ‘The Promised Neverland’ Is Getting An Anime

If you have been waiting for one of Japan's most popular manga to get an anime, then you are in luck. After all, The Promised Neverland has never been so popular, and it sounds like the franchise is about to head to the small screen.

So far, there is no official word on whether The Promised Neverland is getting a show, but evidence is piling up in its favor. Not long ago, fans of the shonen series starting buzzing when a site domain was registered by a company or individual in Japan.

The site in question? Well, that would be 'neverland-anime.com' — so there is that.

This is interesting. The domain name "https://t.co/N5ohC9irt7" was registered on April 20th. The launch of The Promised Neverland's official Twitter also just happened this week 🤔 https://t.co/I6xcGoleOj#約ネバ質問箱 pic.twitter.com/o2t7wlgMYj — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 24, 2018

The domain registration is enough to prompt all kinds of speculation, but that is not all The Promised Neverland hinted at. Over on Twitter, the franchise got an official account, and a drawing from creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu was posted on the page to honor the opening.

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. With a growing international readership, Weekly Shonen Jump has prioritized The Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut. Not long ago, the title shipped its eighth volume, and it has sold more than 4.2 million print copies since it was first published.

As for the series itself, it tells the story of Emma, an orphan, who lives in a small orphanage in 2045. The girl and her siblings are given free reign at home but told to never wander outside. As it turns out, the orphanage is really a front as its kids are really being raised as human sacrifices meant to appease the land's demons. Horrified, Emma and her close friend Norman decide to escape the orphanage, but a slew of dark secrets try to stop them at every turn.

