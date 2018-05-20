‘The Promised Neverland’ Promises A Big Announcement This Month

Fan support for Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland has exploded over the last year as the manga has steadily found its place as one of the arguable new pillars of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The Internet has been swirling with rumors of a possible anime announcement for the series, and that fervor has been fueled even more thanks to the series teasing a “super important announcement” coming in the next issue.

Shueisha announced that the series’s big announcement is set to come in the May 28 issue of the magazine, and fans are definitely hoping it’s the long awaited anime announcement. The original rumor of a possible anime in development for the series came from a new domain site with both the series’ title and “anime” in the URL.

Along with this, there’s a rumored staff list for the series going around as well which includes:

Producer: Yuichi Fukushima

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro (KimiUso)/Yoshitoshi Shinomiya (Your Name Flashback Scene Unit Dir.)

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka (DarliFra)

Animation Production: CloverWorks

Although these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt for now, fans are definitely hoping at least for an anime confirmation come May 28.

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritized The Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

The editor behind the manga recently revealed that the series has reached a turning point, stating that “the manga entered a new arc, and the serialization and story reached its turnaround point. From now on, as the story races at full speed to the end, I would be happy if you continue to watch over these kids as they learn the truth of the world and meet their destinies.”