‘The Promised Neverland’ Creator Hints When the Series Will End

The Promised Neverland has become one of the main pillars of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in such a short time after its release, and it might even be gone just as quickly as it rose.

In a recent interview with series creator Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu for FranceInfo, Shirai hinted at the end of series as he only imagined the series would be “twenty or even thirty volumes” long initially.

In the interview, Shirai describes how he pitched The Promised Neverland to Shueisha with a manuscript of around 300 pages. Shirai initially plotted the course of the series until the end of the Escape arc (which is what the anime is currently set to adapt), and doesn’t want to stretch the length of the story too much. With ten volumes already published in Japan, Shirai currently only sees about “twenty or even thirty volumes” for the story as a whole.

The news of that may surprise or worry fans that are currently hooked to the series, but ending the series on its own terms would be a much better result for everyone involved. The Promised Neverland is heading toward some major climax as the editor of the series the editor for the series once revealed that the manga has reached a major shift, stating that “the manga entered a new arc, and the serialization and story reached its turnaround point. From now on, as the story races at full speed to the end, I would be happy if you continue to watch over these kids as they learn the truth of the world and meet their destinies.”

But while The Promised Neverland fans would love to see the series last forever, they can certainly agree that the series would definitely have more impact if it were succinct and without many detours.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. With eight volumes of the series currently available in Japan, Shueisha has made sure this series has gotten all the support it needs as it quickly takes the magazine by storm.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

