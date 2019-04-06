‘The Promised Neverland’ English Dub Cast Revealed

Of all the anime from the Winter 2019 anime season, The Promised Neverland was certainly one of the biggest, and the hit series is set to debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block starting April 13th. As it common to Toonami debuts, the show will be receiving an English dub, and Aniplex of America has now revealed the English voice cast for the much-awaited premiere.

The trailer for the English dub can be viewed above, but be warned: it more or less gives the whole premise away. If you’ve somehow managed to stay completely in the dark up until now, 1) kudos and 2) you’re going to regret watching the English dub trailer. If you’re of the mindset that spoilers don’t actually ruin a viewing experience, go wild; it’s an excellent trailer.

The Promised Neverland is currently streaming in Japanese on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and more. If you’re content to wait for the English dub, April 13th is just around the corner, and the English cast of the series, revealed by Aniplex of America, is quite good:

Erica Mendez as Emma

Jeannie Tirado as Norman

Laura Stahl as Ray

Laura Post as Isabella

Rebeka Thomas as Krone

Cedric Williams as Don

Ryan Bartley as Gilda

Amber Connor as Phil

Michelle Ruff as Nat

Brianna Knickerbocker as Anna

Cristina Vee as Thomas

Dana Hayes as Lannion

Jackie Lastra as Conny

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. It has also been licensed by Viz Media for an English-language release. A second season of its anime adaptation, the first season of which recently concluded, is now in the works.

