Gorgeous The Promised Neverland Cosplay Ages Up Emma

The Promised Neverland is a dark tale where everything seems fine on the surface, but once the dark secret of the franchise is revealed, an ominous force is always hanging over the main characters’ heads like a cloud. Emma, one of the three main protagonists of the series, is one of the first children of the orphanage to discover their homestead’s true purpose and nothing will ever be the same again. As the franchise has developed over time, from popular manga to even more popular anime series, so to has its fan base with one fan deciding to create their own interpretation of Emma, numbers and all.

Reddit User HiImZanox decided to share her cosplay that ages up Emma and strikes a pose similar to that of the anime heroine, cracking a joyous smile as nefarious forces amass beyond the orphanage’s walls:

Fair warning, if you haven’t seen The Promised Neverland yet, we’ll dive into some minor spoilers moving forward, so bare that in mind. Emma began the series as a smart yet compassionate character, attempting to help her siblings as they performed mundane tasks and played games like tag within the forest near their house. When Emma discovers that the world is seemingly run by monsters, gathering the children together simply to one day eat them, it is clear that she’ll have to put her compassion and intelligence to the test.

Emma is joined by her friends Norman and Ray, two just as intelligent children who are made aware of the monsters in the shadows waiting for their opportunity to eat the children when they reach a certain age. The scariest part of the series isn’t the monsters themselves, but rather the hopelessness of the situation and just how dire things are moving forward for this young trio.

What do you think of this cosplay that ages up and brings Emma to life from The Promised Neverland? What was your favorite scene from the anime franchise to date?

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”