‘The Promised Neverland’ Announces New Novel

The Promised Neverland is one of the hottest manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump at the moment, and the series is set to respond to fans’ asking for more with a new novel.

Shueisha’s Jump j Books label announced (as reported by Anime News Network) that The Promised Neverland will be getting a book fleshing out its world in Yakusoku no Neverland: Norman kara no Tegami (or The Promised Neverland: A Letter From Norman).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The novel will be written by Nanao, with an expected release date of June 4 in Japan. If you want to know what the book will be about, read on further. But warning, there are some spoilers for The Promised Neverland in the description.

Warning! Spoilers for The Promised Neverland below!

****

The Promised Neverland: A Letter From Norman is set on the day Norman is set to leave the Grace Field House as the novel goes through various memories Norman has of Emma and the other kids in the facility.

****

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritized The Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

The editor behind the manga recently revealed that the series has reached a turning point, stating that “the manga entered a new arc, and the serialization and story reached its turnaround point. From now on, as the story races at full speed to the end, I would be happy if you continue to watch over these kids as they learn the truth of the world and meet their destinies.”

There are also rumors of a possible anime in development for the series as a domain site with “anime” in its URL has sparked the conversation of what an anime based on The Promised Neverland would do.

via Anime News Network