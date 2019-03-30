‘The Promised Neverland’ Creator Shares Anime Tribute Artwork

The first season of the anime adaptation of The Promised Neverland might be over, but there’s plenty more where that came from. Given where it left off, fans are already excited to see it return in 2020 to pick up the story of Emma, Ray, and the other kids. To celebrate the conclusion of the first season, the manga series artist Posuka Demizu has shared a special illustration.

The illustration, which was shared on Twitter, features Emma, Ray, and Norman — the three prodigies of Grace Field House — sitting together, grinning. The three have their arms around each other, though Ray is also holding a book, and Emma happens to be lifting two fingers in what appears to symbolize the upcoming season two. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

All 12 episodes of the first season of The Promised Neverland are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime is also set to join Toonami on April 13th, which is an incredibly short turnaround that’s indicative of how popular the relatively new series is. As of writing, there’s no official Toonami time slot, nor is there any information as to its English dub cast.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in a short time. A second season of the anime is now of the in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release, and it is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!