‘The Promised Neverland’ Premiere Reactions Surface Online

The Promised Neverland may not be a household name just yet, but anime fans will want to keep it in mind. After all, the series is about to get its first anime adaptation, and it seems its premiere has got fans feeling good.

While the series’ anime is not slated to debut until next year, The Promised Neverland gave some very lucky fans in Japan a taste of what it’ll offer. Over the weekend, a special pre-screening of its premiere was held, and translators are turning around fan-reactions to the show.

“I have seen it,” one fan known as Ryuko38 shared on Twitter. “The first episode of The Promised Neverland anime was screened early. It was amazing, that’s all I can say!”

As reviews from fans have trickled in, The Promised Neverland seems like it will be living up to the hype. No specific details regarding the episode’s plot have popped up, but fans did say younger kids at the pre-screening were scared. Other fans said the premiere was good enough to give goosebumps, and its animation was as gorgeous as expected (via Anime Guy). Sadly, the pre-screening refrained from airing the show’s opening or ending theme, but current reactions are enough to get fans hyped regardless.

Still, fans are certainly curious to see what song leads in The Promised Neverland‘s first season. Recent reports confirmed UVERworld will perform the show’s theme song, and fans will know the renowned rock group for their tracks on My Hero Academia and Bleach. If the premiere is as good as the Internet says, then an opening by UVERworld will make The Promised Neverland the knockout fans have been wishing for.

So, what do you make of these reactions so far?

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”