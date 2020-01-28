The Promised Neverland Announces Special Break

With the schedule for most manga being beyond demanding, as weekly releases are the norm, The Promised Neverland is no different. Following the adventures of orphaned children attempting to escape from a world that is far more sinister than they had ever imagined, the series has become a fan favorite and is ramping up to not only release its anime’s second season, but a live action feature length film to boot! Recently, the creators behind the manga announced that next chapter will take a one week break as the creative minds need some additional time to do some research for the story.

Without going into spoiler territory, the manga for The Promised Neverland has taken Emma, Norman, and Rey into some dangerous new territory as they continue to train in order to find the best way to escape their monstrous situation. Unlike anime such as Dragon Ball and One Piece, Neverland is far more psychological and cerebral, having the characters attempting to outsmart their opponents and think their way out of deadly situations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anime News Network broke the news that the next chapter would be taking a quick break, though we aren’t entirely sure what story beat requires the hiatus.

While a set release date has yet to be given for either the anime’s second season or the feature length live action film, both are slated to arrive this year. The manga itself is coming closer to its conclusion and it will definitely be interesting to see if this franchise is able to give their protagonists a happy ending, though based on the events we’ve seen so far, we wouldn’t put any money on it!

How have you been enjoying The Promised Neverland so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime that are fit to bursting with monsters and ghouls!

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”