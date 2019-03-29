‘The Promised Neverland’ Coming to Toonami

The latest airing of Toonami saw to the end of Megalobox‘s English dub, so fans were wondering what new series would be taking its place. There are a lot of anime out there that would be perfect for Adult Swim’s weekly anime programming block, but the latest addition is definitely one of the most fitting as The Promised Neverland has been confirmed to join the block sooner than expected.

Not only is the series a surprise addition, but it will be joining the block on April 13 — which comes just a few weeks after the end of the series’ first season in Japan.

Toonami confirmed on its Facebook page that it will be joining the block on April 13, but there’s currently no time slot for it as Toonami is still working out its scheduling. The Promised Neverland was the standout series of the Winter 2019 anime season, so it’s a pretty quick turnaround for the series. It follows in the footsteps of Sword Art Online: Alicization, which debuted not long after the season debuted in Japan.

There’s currently no word on who will be a part of the English dub cast for the series, but ComicBook.com will be here with any updates as they arrive. Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

