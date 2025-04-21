Demon Slayer Fans Can Soon Have Its Best-Selling Movie in Its Best Possible Form

As Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all set for release on July 18th, 2025, fans couldn’t be more excited. But unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, that’s just the Japanese release date. Fans of the series in the United States will have to wait nearly two whole months before they can enjoy the first part of Infinity Castle on September 12th. To help fans out during this torturous wait, however, Studio Ufotable and Crunchyroll have been dropping additional content for viewers to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll has added a Demon Slayer stage play and two live concerts to its already impressive catalogue and that’s not all. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train broke Spirited Away’s record the first time around domestically, and Your Name internationally, and now it’s all set to receive an even more stunning theatrical revival screening. The movie will hit Japanese theaters for five weeks starting May 9th. But fans in Japan get an additional bonus, with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray being made available for purchase at the same time.

To Know About Demon Slayer’s 4K Blu-Ray

On Friday, May 9th, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will be made available for sale on Aniplex Online, Ufotable, Animate, and more. According to the movie’s official website, the limited edition Blu-ray will cost ¥7,700 with tax included. The Blu-ray consists of just one disc and features barrier-free Japanese subtitles. Along with a special box, digital jacket, and a 12-page commemorative booklet. While this is clearly made with its initial Japanese release in mind, keep your eyes peeled for additional news regarding a North American localization.

The release of this Blu-ray commemorates Aniplex’s 20th anniversary. And the distributor has already promised to re-release more of its masterpieces from the past 20 years in higher quality. One such release is going to be the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for both the Swordsmith Village and Hashira Training Arcs.

This limited-edition Blu-ray will be released on the same day as Mugen Train’s Blu-ray and will cost ¥14,080 with tax included. Similar to the standard edition, It consists of a two-disc set with barrier-free Japanese subtitles, a special three-sided box, digital jacket, and a 12-page booklet. Other bonuses include a Ufotable making-of animation for “Mitsuri Kanroji & Muichiro Tokito”, a short animation titled “Mitsuri’s Uniform” and a “Hashira Training Edition” special edited video “Letter from the Master.” Much like with the Mugen Train film, the details of a similar release for English-speaking audiences have yet to be confirmed.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train 4K Revival

First released in theaters in 2020, Aniplex has confirmed that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will be back in Japanese theaters on May 9th, 2025, and keep running for a whole five weeks, the re-release ending right before Infinity Castle releases on July 18th in Japan. Even better, this revival isn’t just going to be a standard re-release. Instead, the Mugen Train Arc movie will be digitally upgraded to 4K with audio improvements.

Japanese fans will be able to enjoy the movie in three premium formats as the film releases in IMAX, in Dolby Atmos & Dolby Cinema, and in 4DX & MX4D. And this theatrical re-release isn’t an isolated case. Mugen Train’s revival is part of the “Kimetsu Theater – Demon Slayer Special Compilation Screening,” an event that’s been going on since April 4th and aims to bring all of Demon Slayer‘s current arcs to the big screen in Japan before Infinity Castle’s release to recap major events and hype up the movie.

The movie will follow the beloved plot line of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu working with the flame Hashira, Rengoku to solve the mystery of the Mugen Train where 40 people have disappeared in a very short time. As the four slayers (and one demon girl) investigate the situation they’ll face the demon Enmu who sends his victims into a deep sleep before devouring them. The movie also marks anime-only fans’ introduction to the Upper Moon demons in the form of Akaza, a devastatingly powerful fighter who despises the weak.