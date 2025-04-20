The Best Spy x Family Scene Ever Isn’t Even Canon (But We Don’t Care)

Over the last six years of its run in Shonen Jump, Spy x Family has delivered many priceless comedic moments, made only funnier by the anime over the last two seasons. It is safe to say that the series has proved itself to be one with impeccable humor, balanced out perfectly with intermittent doses of heartfelt moments and exciting spy-assassin action. Be it Loid’s relatable struggles as a father, Yor’s peculiar quirks, or Anya’s simply eccentric tendencies, humor in Spy x Family comes in many shapes and forms, and though the main series has many such examples, Spy x Family’s best, most hilarious scene ever is ironically not even canon.

There’s no longer denying it that the poop god scene from Code: White is easily one of the funniest scenes in all of Spy x Family. Despite being a crude poop joke at heart, the scene, with its stunning, almost whimsical animation, perfectly captures Anya’s over-the-top imagination and it is this sharp contrast between the visuals and the ridiculous premise that makes the scene absolute comedic gold. Even though Spy x Family has had many canon moments that have left fans in stitches, none come close to being as outlandish as this scene from Code: White, and the fact that this was accomplished through essentially poop and fart humor makes it all the more impressive.

Spy x Family Code: White’s Poop God Scene is Still Comedic Gold

While poop and fart jokes are generally looked down on as juvenile and uncreative, the poop god scene in Spy x Family Code: White proves otherwise. The scene is by far the most creative in the entire series, especially in terms of the visuals, proving that Wit Studio and CloverWorks are capable of much more than they usually let on. Even in terms of the premise, the poop gag is well-incorporated into the plot, in fact serving as a major plot point.

For those who may not have seen the movie yet, Code: White takes off when Anya accidentally eats a crucial microfilm chip concealed within a chocolate, and is thus abducted by military officials who need it. The military officials plan to retrieve the chip once Anya excretes it, and then kill her, leading her to hold in her poop to the point of hallucination. When she can’t hold it in any longer, Anya envisions a lush green field where she meets the poop god in question.

From here on out, the scene grows more and more ridiculous by the second, starting with the poop god teaching Anya to launch herself into the sky with a fart. She passes over blue running water where toilet paper rolls leap out like fish. The toilet paper rolls carry her up to the “Garden of Loo,” before transforming into a swan-shaped potty trainer that Anya rides into a golden toilet at the end of the garden which is framed by tall fountains of the poop god urinating on either side. Clearly, just when you think this fever dream could not get any more ridiculous, it does, and the thought of the effort and the budget that went into this scene makes it all the more funny.

Spy x Family Needs More Movies Like Code: White

As Spy x Family’s first non-canonical movie, it is safe to say that Code: White has left quite an impact. The film has a completely original plot that could technically fit into the canon, as it doesn’t have any lasting implications in terms of Stella Stars, or the progress of Operation Strix, yet still feels like a natural extension of the story and the Forgers’ characters’ arcs.

Besides being incredibly funny as seen with the poop god scene, the film also lets fans simply enjoy seeing the Forgers together, much like we did at the end of Season 2 and the Cruise Ship Arc. More importantly, Code: White was the perfect way to bridge the gap until the release of Season 3 of Spy x Family, and hopefully, the franchise has more such films on the horizon between future seasons.

Spy x Family: Code White is streaming on Crunchyroll.